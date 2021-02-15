Houstonians warned to conserve water as pressure challenges loom

Thousands of Houstonians who are already suffering from power outages now face a new challenge: low water pressure.

The City of Houston's Office of Emergency Management advised customers to prepare for low pressure on Monday, February 15.

"To help maintain water pressure in the system during this winter weather event, please use water only for essential tasks & help conserve water by not running washing machines, dishwashers, or watering outdoors," the office advised.

Some 2.1 million customers are subscribed to the water utility service, according to Houston Public Works.

This comes as Houstonians are already enduring record-low temperatures without electricity. On February 15, CenterPoint Energy announced that locals should be prepared to be without power well into Tuesday, February 16.

Frustratingly for many, the company's outage tracker crashed, meaning residents had no way of confirming or anticipating outages.

Statewide, more than 2 million residents have lost power due to the storm, icy winds, and rolling outages.

Meanwhile, in Houston, myriad roads are iced-over and present a serious danger to drivers.

This is a breaking news story; CultureMap will update it as it develops.