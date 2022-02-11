8 Houston hotels check in among Texas' best in prestigious U.S. News ranking

Houstonians looking for a quality staycation have several winning choices, according to U.S. News & World Report’s new list of the best hotels in the country. Eight Houston properties — including Tilman Fertitta’s palatial Post Oak Hotel — rank among the best in Texas in the report.

Leading the list in Houston is the aforementioned Post Oak, which ranks No. 1 in Houston and No. 3 in the top 25 U.S. News-ranked hotels in Texas. “Sleek decor, modern amenities and a standout concierge are just a few reasons why recent guests heap praise upon The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston,” says U.S. News.

As CultureMap reported, in 2020, the hotel received the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating, making it Texas’ only Double Five-Star rated hotel and spa, and Houston’s first and only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star hotel.

Joining the Post Oak among U.S. News’ top 25 hotels in Texas are seven other Houston properties:

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa. Also ranked third among Texas resorts, No 5.

Hotel ZaZa Houston Museum District, No. 9

Hotel ZaZa Houston Memorial City, No. 10

Four Seasons Hotel Houston, No. 15

The St. Regis Houston, No. 16

The Lancaster Hotel, No. 21

Hotel Granduca, No. 22

Elsewhere in Texas, Hotel Emma, arguably the crown jewel of San Antonio’s Pearl district, comes in on the list as the No. 1 Texas property and the No. 7 top hotel in the U.S.

Here are the top 25 U.S. News-ranked hotels in Texas:

“The travel industry has faced many disruptions over the past two years, highlighting the need to support and recognize hotels that continue to maintain excellent standards,” Zach Watson, senior travel editor at U.S. News, says in a news release. “The 2022 Best Hotels rankings offer a dependable guide for travelers to use when organizing their next trip, whether that’s in a few weeks or later in the year.”