Here's how Houstonians can make Hermann Park No. 1 in the U.S.

Houstonians no doubt love their public green spaces. Now, locals can help a beloved park get recognition as the best in the nation, thanks to a new contest.

USA Today is holding its annual 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and our beloved Hermann Park has been nominated to the list’s 10 best city parks in the nation.

Currently, according to USA Today, Hermann is in fourth place, just Patterson Park in Baltimore; Gathering Place in Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Forest Park in St. Louis.

As locals know, Hermann Park boasts a rich history as the site of one of the first desegregated golf courses in the nation. The sprawling green space was gifted to the city by George Hermann in 1914. Visitors to the park enjoy the lush greens while trekking to the nearby Houston Zoo, Houston Museum of Natural Science, and the Miller Outdoor Theatre.

Attractions also include the McGovern Centennial Gardens, which boast a popular winding labyrinth, Japanese garden, fountains, and more.

Another Texas park has also landed on the list. Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park currently sits at No. 10. USA Today notes that the nationally acclaimed park is perched atop a sunken freeway and offers special areas allocated for kids, dogs, and for playing board games. The park also sees numerous food trucks for eats and refreshments.

So how to help? Houstonians are encouraged to vote online once a day. Voting closes on Monday, February 15.