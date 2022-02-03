Historic Galveston hotel announces major makeover and charming changes

A historic Galveston hotel — built the same year the city was founded — is undergoing a major makeover. The Tremont House Galveston, originally constructed in 1839, has announced renovations to all areas of the property. Work on the iconic inn (2300 Mechanic St.) is slated to be complete by fall, the hotel noted in a press release.

Two Dallas-based firms, James Flick and Karen Prigmore of Flick Mars, will lead the interior design on the project. That starts with the 135 guestrooms, including 27 suites, which will boast a new look by the summer. Rooms will feature historical design touches such as hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, and 14-to-16-foot ceilings.

Upgraded amenities range from full Keurig coffee makers and 55-inch HDTVs with streaming services to in-room refreshment centers with mini-fridges, wine selections for purchase, and bath amenities from an Austin-based company, press materials add.

Meanwhile, penthouse units in The Quarters range from one-bedroom lofts to two-bedroom, fully furnished residences meant for luxury weekend getaways or even short-term housing.

Artful touches come via new pieces and paintings by local artists portraying Galveston’s rich history, including the George Mitchell revival of the city. These pieces will have QR codes to create an interactive, museum-style tour where guests will learn more—especially about the Tremont’s famous ghosts.

Speaking of spirits, the hotel will also host an adults-only Spirits & Spirits tour, led by a local author and ending with a Prohibition-era cocktail inside a secret, pop-up speakeasy bar on the property.

Up top, a newly redesigned rooftop bar and lounge, which offers 360-degree views of Galveston Island, will utilize glass sliding “nano” walls that bring in natural light but can be enclosed for windy, hot, or cold conditions.

The Tremont House’s historic atrium will be redesigned with a focus on the natural light under the palms; new, comfortable seating will create a solarium feel. The atrium’s new café concept will offer food and beverages, including Galveston’s own Red Light Coffee Roasters blends.

At night, the yet unnamed cafe will host local musicians while guests can sip on local craft beer, wine, and Prohibition-themed cocktails at the historic 1872 Toujouse Lobby bar, which is on loan from the Galveston Historical Foundation.

Guests hosting bridal parties, family reunions, and more can book the fourth-floor Mitchell Collection guest rooms, which consist of three historic suites that can be connected. These rooms will feature pressed tin ceilings, original hardwood floors, and a common social space with the option to have a private, fully staffed bar, per a release.

Updates to the 16,000-square-foot meeting and event space will be complete at the end of September to accommodate groups from eight to 800.

Earth-friendly improvements, via a partnership with Marriott, include wooden guest room key cards, refillable water bottles at new hydration and ice stations on each floor, and eco-friendly products throughout the food and beverage program.

Pet parents will note that The Tremont House is downtown Galveston’s only pet-friendly hotel and will offer water bowls outside of the main entrance, dog beds, and a pet amenity.

Given its proximity to the water, the hotel created the Stay n Sail package, offering guests with a shuttle service directly to the cruise port. Guests need a lift and, in 2022, can hop in a new hotel vehicle this year.

By mid-summer, those interested can book rooms via Marriott booking channels as part of Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio and Bonvoy program.