Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2021 canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns

The beloved Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo show has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic yet again. The rodeo announced the cancellation of RodeHouston competitions, concerts and entertainment, carnival, attractions, and other activities on February 3.

These activities were recently rescheduled for May 4–23, due to the ongoing health situation.

The Downtown Rodeo Parade, Trail Ride activities, Rodeo Uncorked! Roundup & Best Bites Competition, and the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest (presented by Comcast Business) are canceled for 2021. The Rodeo Run, presented by ConocoPhillips, will be held in a virtual format; details will be announced when available.

Dates and information for the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will be announced once available, per a press release.

“Several factors contributed to the decision, from a community health and safety perspective, as well as a financial one,” reads the rodeo announcement. “Above all, the health and safety of the community is the rodeo’s top priority, and after much consultation with local and state officials and medical experts, rodeo officials concluded that cancelling the 2021 event was the right decision, with community health at the forefront of the decision.”

Fortunately for rodeo faithful, the Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions will be held in March, upholding the Rodeo’s mission of promoting agriculture and supporting Texas youth, per the announcement.

Junior Market Auctions and Champion Wine Auction will also still be held in May, also as private events. These events promise to follow all state and local health and safety guidelines.

Last year, in March 2020, the rodeo was forced to suddenly shutter due to the growing rate of COVID-19 infections, including some staff.

In 2019, the rodeo generated a total economic impact of $227 million, per the rodeo’s 2019 Economic Impact Study. The rodeo also provided a total economic activity of $391 million in Greater Houston.

Importantly, the rodeo promises to uphold educational commitment of $21,691,500 to statewide educational programs. Since its inception in 1932, the rodeo has committed more than $500 million to the youth of Texas and educational initiatives.

