Memorial Hermann launches mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Sugar Land

As Houstonians search for new ways to vaccinate themselves and their loved ones, a local hospital system has launched another mass inoculation service for those most at risk.

Memorial Hermann has teamed up with Fort Bend County for a new COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic. The mass vaccination site will be located at Sugar Land’s Smart Financial Centre and will run Wednesday, February 3 to Saturday, February 6. Some 16,000 vaccinations will be administered, according to Memorial Hermann.

Drive-thru vaccinations will be available daily from 7 am to 6:15 pm. Importantly, registration is not limited to only Memorial Hermann clients (as in the past) but is currently restricted to those who are 65 years old or olders, per Memorial Hermann. This restriction is in keeping with the State of Texas’ Phase 1B vaccination protocol.

Registration is open and can be found here. Proper photo identification will be required for vaccination upon arrival. The hospital system notes that as inoculations are limited, appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first served basis.

In January, Memorial Hermann held a similar mass vaccination site at NRG Park. The goal of the four-day event was to vaccinate some 13,000 individuals who are 65 years old or older. Similarly, a mass vaccination event was held at Minute Maid Park, while Houston Methodist vaccinated some 4,000 residents.

CultureMap will update this story as it develops.