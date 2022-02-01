Home » City Life
ERCOT issues winter weather advisory for Houston ahead of 'very substantial' cold front

By ABC13 Staff
Houstonians hope ERCOT will be ready. CenterPoint Energy/Facebook

Texas officials have issued a winter weather advisory for the state ahead of a "very substantial" arctic cold front blowing in this week. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said it is anticipating a high demand for power Wednesday through Sunday due to the forecasted cold front.

The front is expected to bring winter weather and precipitation to the Houston area, with possible icy conditions.

"ERCOT will deploy all the tools available to us to manage the grid effectively during this winter weather," officials said in a statement. "We are coordinating closely with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Public Utility Commission and elected officials — as well as electric generators and transmission and distribution utilities — to keep Texans informed throughout the week. We have ordered power plants across the region to postpone planned outages and to return from outages already in progress."

State leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott, answered questions about the Texas power grid in a briefing Tuesday, February 1. Abbott ensured that the state would remain in close contact with the public in the coming days about what is happening and what to expect.

