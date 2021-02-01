Houston's Urban Harvest blooms with virtual tree class and green-thumb fun

This is the time of year where Houstonians start planning for the spring growing season. Just in time, a beloved organization is hosting a virtual class to help locals nurture their green thumb.

Urban Harvest has announced a virtual, week-long 2021 Fruit Tree Festival in lieu of its 21st annual tree sale. The event will run February 6-13, according to an announcement.

Attendees can expect virtual classes, panel discussions, orchard tours, and more — all of which promote and highlight the growing and care of fruit trees. Experts will share how they maintain and care for their orchards, select their varieties, and cover topics such as regenerative agriculture that apply to caring for our region’s ecological well-being and biodiversity, according to a press release.

Here is the schedule of events, per Urban Harvest:

Saturday, February 6; 9:30 am-Noon ($20) – Basic Fruit Tree Care and Planting

Learn the basics of fruit tree selection, planting, care and maintenance in this virtual class. Get the scoop on temperate fruit trees, citrus, and the semi-tropical varieties that are appropriate for the area.

Sunday, February 7; 10 am-1 pm – Orchard Volunteer Day

Get your hands dirty cleaning up orchards at Urban Harvest affiliate gardens. Volunteers will meet at the Urban Harvest Teaching Garden for a brief intro to fruit tree care and maintenance before spreading out across the East End. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed.

Tuesday, February 9; 10 am – Orchard Tour + Talk (Facebook)

Watch party tour of the Casa Juan Diego Community Garden orchard space, planted and cared for over the years by Kent Keith with varieties of trees from past Urban Harvest Fruit Tree Sales. Get a glimpse of trees purchased at the first sale in 2000.

Tuesday, February 9; 5:30 pm-7 pm ($20) – Fruit Share and Care: Panel Discussion

A virtual introduction to the non-profit Fruit Share Houston and a presentation on the care of mature fruit trees and troubleshooting to increase the health and production of your trees. Presentations will be followed by a panel discussion with local experts.

Wednesday, February 10; 5:30pm-7:30pm ($20) – Fruit Orchards and Regenerative Agriculture

Virtual event combining a community garden orchard tour with a presentation on Regenerative Agriculture for Orchards.

Saturday, February 13 9:30 am-11:30 am ($20) – Growing Fruit Trees in Small Spaces

A virtual class focusing on fruit tree planting and pruning techniques that allow homeowners with the smallest urban lots to grow fruitful gardens.

Proceeds from all events will support Urban Harvest programs, according to a release. To sign-up for classes visit the official site. Sponsorships and packages are available.