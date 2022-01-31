ABC13 Houston launches 'innovative' 24-hour streaming news channel

CultureMap news partner ABC13 has launched a new 24/7 streaming channel. In an announcement, the station notes that the new streaming service aims to cover breaking news and "keep ... viewers safe and informed during emergencies and severe weather, no matter what time a life-threatening situation unfolds."

The new streaming service will utilize the most advanced tools and technology and run 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Those interested can find the app simply by speaking "ABC13" into their remote or searching it on cable or devices ad services such as Roku, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV, or Google TV.

Viewers can also access the stream on ABC13's mobile phone app available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Given that viewers schedules don't always align with TV news schedules, ABC13 has also added an additional 17 hours of live, local news each week. Morning news will run to 9 am, while a new 9 pm hour will be added for those for whom 10 pm newscasts are too late.

Time is a key factor: The station announcement adds that the streaming channel will "allow us the time to tell those stories in innovative ways, and we'll have the time ability to go more in-depth, share additional insights and provide more perspective."

Content-wise, ABC13 is also expanding the offerings from its investigative team and data journalists to "expose wrongdoing and to get answers and results for our communities," per an announcement.

"This new streaming channel will allow us the time to tell those stories in innovative ways," an announcement reads, "and we'll have the time ability to go more in-depth, share additional insights and provide more perspective."