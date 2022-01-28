Luxurious Houston-area boat and yacht show casts off with hottest crafts on the market

Given our natural and enviable proximity to myriad bodies of water and a certain Gulf Coast, many Houstonians are understandably all about that water life. Perfect timing, then, for a free, interactive show just for nautical types.

Enthusiasts can check out new boats and yachts at the Clear Lake On The Water Boat and Yacht Show, which casts off Friday, February 4-Sunday, February 6. Presented by MarineMax Houston, the show is the only one of its kind in the area hosted both on a showroom floor and in the water.

Expect the most awe-inspiring boat and yacht offerings currently on the market at price points from basic to baller. Attendees can view and step into an array of nautical crafts including boats for inshore fishing, bay fishing and offshore fishing, family water sport boats, pontoon boats, cruising yachts, traveling yachts, and mega yachts.

For those who can’t walk away without that new craft, on-site ordering will be available from the largest network of boats and yachts in-stock and on-order in the industry, ranging from 11-feet to 150-feet, a press release notes.

The pickiest of shoppers can catch boats not yet online and see the latest and hottest designs from Aviara, Azimut, Galeon Yachts, Grady-White, Ocean Alexander, Aquila, Sea Ray, Harris Pontoons, Scout, and Boston Whaler.

Here are showcase hours:

Friday February 4: 10am-6pm

Saturday February 5: 10am-6pm

Sunday February 6: noon-5pm



No boat and yacht event would be complete without a coastal-themed party. Stylish attendees can hit a Miami White Party on February 5 from 5pm-8pm. The Miami affair— in white — boasts DJs, cigar rolling, light bites, mojitos, and more. Sign up for an invitation here.

---

The 2022 Boat and Yacht Show at MarineMax Houston; 3001 E NASA Pkwy. in Seabrook. Register for an appointment and find more information here.