Luxe Houston hotel revamps with lazy river oasis and posh amenities

Hotels have been especially hard hit during the pandemic, but some are rebounding, as is the case with a local inn that has revamped during COVID. A fixture on the North Loop, the Grand Tuscany Hotel has announced a new look and a new partnership. The boutique hotel is now part of the WorldHotels Distinctive Collection, according to an announcement.

Billing itself as an ideal staycation destination, the hotel boasts a large “Island Oasis,” which features a 350-foot lazy river, a resort-style pool, and private poolside cabanas offering 50-inch LED TVs plus seating for 10.

Visitors can expect 280 modern guestrooms and two suite options: the Media Suite and the Designer Suite. The Media Suites are two-room home theater suites featuring wall-sized LED screens and theater-styled recliners. Located on the Presidential Floor, Designer Suites consist of three units offering expansive views of Houston and luxe, designer décor and amenities.

Dining options include the Brasserie Restaurant; the Barista Café; Audrey Wine Room; and the private-dining experience, Audrey II. The hotel also offers some 30,000 square feet of meeting and event space plus onsite catering, making an enticing option for conferences, galas, weddings, and private parties.

For those considering a staycation, the hotel is offering a “Let’s Get Away Together” campaign, offering guests a discount of 15 percent or more on all two-night stays through February 28. The offer includes complimentary breakfast; guests who are part of the WorldHotels program can earn points for their stay.

“The Grand Tuscany Hotel is a wonderful addition to the WorldHotels portfolio,” adds Gregory Habeeb, president of WorldHotels North America, in a statement. “This hotel delivers an experience unlike any other, offering Houston residents and city travelers a truly unique hotel stay, complete with dining options and upscale amenities. We are confident that WorldHotels guests will enjoy all that this property has to offer.”