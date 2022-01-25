Some animals get a rough start to life before coming to the Houston SPCA, but like true good boys and girls they don't let that dampen their spirits.

Cosmo, an eight-month-old pointer mix, is one such pup. She was rescued after being abandoned on the side of a Houston road — which is, ahem, animal cruelty and against the law — but she's still a sweet young dog who loves people, ball-chasing, and life in general.

Staffers describe her as playful and curious, and this 38-pound puppy loves receiving pets.

Unfortunately that's all we know about Cosmo's history, but because she's at such a tender, young age she's more than ready to make a lifetime of wonderful memories with her new family.

Cosmo is heartworm positive, but the good folks at VCA Animal Hospital and Houston SPCA will take care of the most expensive portion of the treatment.

Her adoption package includes a microchip, spay surgery, up-to-date vaccinations, a free post exam at any VCA Animal Hospital, and a free bag of Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

Come visit Cosmo and her friends at the Houston SPCA this weekend, where there are large play yards for getting to know each other.

Due to the current rise in COVID-19 cases, the Houston SPCA is open from 1-6 pm daily. Up to 15 groups can enter into the adoption center for one hour at a time, on a first-come, first-serve basis. All potential adopters should visit www.houstonspca.org before arriving.