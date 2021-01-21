Houston, prepare for major lane closures on I-10 near downtown this weekend

Houston drivers headed towards downtown on I-10 this weekend should prepare for an alternate route. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will close the I-10 East Freeway eastbound and westbound mainlanes between I-45 and I-69 this weekend, the agency announced.

The closure is to continue the reconstruction of the Elysian Viaduct Bridge north of downtown Houston.

TxDOT crews will close the I-10 East Freeway eastbound and westbound lanes between I-45 and I-69 beginning Friday, January 22 at 9 pm. The I-10 mainlanes will reopen on Monday, January 25 at 5 am.

For those planning ahead: Motorists traveling eastbound on I-10 will be detoured to I-45 southbound, then to I-69 northbound, and to I-10 eastbound.

Meanwhile, drivers traveling westbound on I-10 will be detoured to I-69 southbound, then to I-45 northbound, and to I-10 westbound. TxDOT advises drivers to seek an alternate route if possible. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

Work on the Elysian Viaduct Bridge project includes replacing and widening the bridge structure to accommodate paved shoulders and increase the structural integrity to current design standards, according to a press release.

Plans also include the adding of shoulders to the four-lane roadway. Pedestrians will benefit from a wider sidewalk along the northbound lanes between Runnels and Ruiz streets.

The project is anticipated to be completed by early Spring 2021, per TxDOT. Those who live near the Elysian Viaduct should note that there will be additional closures, according to TxDOT. More information can be found here.

For up-the-minute information on the closures, visit the Houston Transtar site, follow TxDOT on Twitter, on Facebook, and Instagram.