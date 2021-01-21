You can cross any dog breed with a corgi and the result is instantly 100 percent cuter — it's practically science. Celeste is the perfect example of this, with her shepherd face and coloring sitting atop short little corgi legs.

The 5-year-old, 40-pound pup is currently at Houston SPCA, waiting for her new owner to walk in and spot her. Well, spot her and her tennis ball, since Celeste rarely goes anywhere without her favorite toy (watch the video below for proof).

Celeste might be a little shy at first, but once she gets used to you she's ready for attention. Give her a moment and then a good ear scratch and you'll be friends for life.

She's a "moderate energy" dog, which means she's usually up for a walk or play session but is then happy to hop up onto the couch and snuggle during your next Netflix binge. Just make sure to leave room for her to bring a tennis ball, too.

Celeste is heartworm positive, but don't let that stop you from declaring her your new best friend — Houston SPCA and VCA Animal Hospital will pay for all of her medication.

The average cost to prepare a pet for adoption at the Houston SPCA is more than $400, but Celeste's adoption fee is only $95.

This includes her heartworm medication, a veterinary exam, microchip, spay surgery, updated vaccinations, a free post-adoption exam from a VCA Animal Hospital, and a free sample bag of Hill's Science Diet food.

---

The Houston SPCA Adoption Center is now open by appointment only. You can call the Houston SPCA at 713-869-7722 (SPCA) to meet Celeste and all the other adoptable pets.