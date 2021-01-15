Get your biggest COVID-19 vaccine questions answered by these Houston medical experts

Houstonians are desperately searching for the COVID-19 vaccine but also, for answers to the myriad questions the pandemic presents.

To that end, the John P. McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science has created a community forum in which the public can field burning questions to some of Houston’s most informed medical minds on the subject of the novel coronavirus and vaccines, the museum announced.

The virtual panel, dubbed “Coffee & Conversations: Everything You Want and Need to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines,” will take place Tuesday, January 19 from 1-2 pm. The museum has assembled an impressive roster of local medical experts who will discuss the role an effective vaccine will have on reaching herd immunity and stopping the outbreak.

Meanwhile, guests can submit their questions in advance or post one during the panel discussion.

The panel includes:

Dr. Stephen Linder, Ph.D.: Director of the Institute for Health Policy at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) School of Public Health

Director of the Institute for Health Policy at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) School of Public Health Dr. David Persse, MD: Director of Emergency Medical Services and the Public Health Authority for the City of Houston

Director of Emergency Medical Services and the Public Health Authority for the City of Houston Dr. Catherine Troisi, Ph.D.: Associate Professor in the Divisions of Management, Policy, and Community Health and Epidemiology at University of Texas (UTHealth) School of Public Health

In effort to make the discussion as accessible as possible, the event is pay what you can. Fees have been waived, but participants are encouraged to make a donation, if able.

To register for the panel discussion or for more information, visit the event site.