Beloved River Oaks restaurant's closure leads this week's top 5 stories

Backstreet Cafe patio day
Backstreet Cafe will reopen soon. Backstreet Cafe/Facebook

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Beloved River Oaks restaurant temporarily closes for much-needed repairs. The restaurant needs to level its aging structure and replace its kitchen floor. 

2. Cult-favorite Galleria-area burger joint toasts new year with soft opening. Diners who have eagerly been awaiting the restaurant's return have made its soft opening very busy.

3. Houston's best deli reveals closing date for original location before big move. We're only a few weeks away from experiencing "Kenny & Ziggy's on steroids."

4. Shark Tank-backed Austin restaurant cooks up first Houston location. After leaving Houston in 2014, the restaurant will soon return with its innovation Korean-Mexican fusion dishes.

5. Acclaimed Houston sushi masterminds serve up modern new Japanese restaurant in Upper Kirby. The team behind Katy's Tobiuo Sushi is stepping up with an ambitious new project.

