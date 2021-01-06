Galveston closes city facilities due to rising COVID-19 cases

Dealing with the rising COVID-19 cases in the community, the City of Galveston has closed all city facilities as of January 5. City services will continue without interruption, according to a press release.

Exceptions include parks and the McGuire Dent Recreation Center, which will limit the number of guests. McGuire Dent will require reservations, which can be made by calling 409-797-3700.

A City of Galveston representative confirms to CultureMap that beaches will remain open.

Residents can remit utility payments through the drive-in window or online. The Municipal Court on 601 54th St., remains open for payments, which can also be completed via phone or online. Other services, including planning and development, finance, and human resources, will also conduct business online or over the phone.

As CultureMap previously reported, Galveston was forced to return to COVID-19 restrictions on December 22. The rollback included the closure of bars, reducing restaurant capacity to 50 percent, and canceled most elective medical procedures at hospitals.

The ruling at the time impacted counties that belong to Texas Trauma Service Area R, which includes Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton, and Orange counties.

This comes as Harris County officially crossed the state-mandated hospitalization threshold that would trigger COVID-19 reopening rollbacks on December 6.