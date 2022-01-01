Houston's saddest restaurant closures lead the week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston’s 8 saddest bar and restaurant closures of 2021. We take a look back at the bars and restaurants we'll miss the most.

2. Stylish new wine and cocktail bar stirs up Old World charm in Montrose. Opened by two nightlife veterans, Clarkwood is the latest addition to the renovated Star Engraving Building.

3. 2 Houston powerhouses deploy game-changing COVID-19 worldwide vaccine. Corbevax, which is dubbed “The World’s COVID-19 Vaccine,” utilizes a traditional recombinant protein-based technology that will enable production at large scales.

4. Houston's version of Larry David wonders if this is the end of Curb Your Enthusiasm. If this season’s closer was the final curtain, it would spell the last big laugh of the funniest, most irreverent, and well written comedy in television history.

5. Texas' spectacular skywalk elevates our top travel stories of 2021. After spending most of 2020 at home, readers demonstrated their excitement for traveling by reading articles about an exciting park in San Antonio, luxury hotels in Dallas, and quiet cabins in Brazos Valley