New interactive installation will echo through historic Houston cistern
One of Houston's signature art spaces is opening a unique art installation in April, a piece called "Undercurrents" by Rafeal Lozano-Hemmer that will turn visitors' voices into a brilliant light show.
The dark, cyclopean space of the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern invites artists to experiment with light and sound in innovative ways. Montreal-based, multi-media creator Lozano-Hemmer is the latest to tackle the task using a mile-long network of wires that sends human voices snaking among the cement columns in racing beads of light. The still reflective surface of the cistern water doubles the effect, creating a mirrored set of racing pulses that fly through the gloom like thoughts along neural pathways.
Intercoms will be installed around the cistern walkway so that visitors can speak into the system and watch their words flow through Lozano-Hemmer's piece. In addition, Texas writers have contributed recorded poetry recitations, adding another layer of beauty to the work.
“As our first truly interactive installation in the Cistern, ‘Undercurrents’ offers visitors not only something to behold, but something to become a part of,” said BBP's vice president of external affairs, Karen Farber. “It is such an honor to witness Rafael’s inventive studio responding to the unique conditions of the Cistern and we can’t wait for audiences to see – and hear – the space through this new artwork.”
"Undercurrents" will be open to the public beginning April 24, 2026, with tours available Wednesday through Sunday. It will run through January 24, 2027, with various spoken word and other audio performances scheduled throughout the year to take advantage of the installation. Check the Buffalo Bayou Partnership calendar for more information.
Artist Rafeal Lozano-Hemmer.Courtesy of Rafeal Lozano-Hemmer
Lozano-Hemmer is a renowned Mexican-Canadian artist who specializes in interactive works. Lighting mechanisms is one of his favorite mediums to work in, such as in his touring installation, "Pulse Room," which has 300 lightbulbs triggered by sensors that measure visitors' heart rates.
"'Undercurrents’ aims to create a choral work where live voice messages from participants are mixed with poetry commissioned from some of Texas's most salient authors," said Lozano-Hemmer. "The project is made in the spirit of 'coming together' that the great American composer Frederic Rzewski proposed as the most important objective of art at a time of turmoil."