let's open this house
Houston Theater District's free, family friendly event returns in March
Houstonians looking for fun, free activities in March can take part in the ExxonMobil Theater District Open House on Monday, March 9 in downtown Houston from 11 am to 3:30 pm. Attendees can expect free performances, hands-on activities, and special promotions from a variety of arts groups.
Among the planned events are an enriching, interactive, family workshop with an Ailey Arts in Education Teaching Artist, hosted by Performing Arts Houston. The Houston Ballet II will perform excerpts from Sleeping Beauty and other ballets. DaCamera will perform jazz and chamber music in Lynn Wyatt Square and the Center for Dance. Theatre Under the Stars will host interactive musical theater workshops at the Hobby Center. The event concludes at 3 pm with a free concert by the Houston Symphony. A full listing of activities is on the event website.
“This event is a powerful reminder of Houston’s position as an international cultural destination and our shared pride in the arts,” said chair of the Houston Theater District Board of Directors Meg Booth. “The variety of theaters, performing arts organizations and cultural diversity is on display and completely free for guests of all ages to explore — whether that’s a backstage tour, a performance or a hands-on activity for kids.”
Venues like the Alley Theatre, Jones Hall, the Wortham Theater Center, and others will be open for attendees to explore and learn more about the arts presenters who perform there and what it takes to be on stage.
Food trucks will be available throughout the district and concessions are available for purchase at the Hobby Center, Wortham Theater Center, Jones Hall, Lynn Wyatt Square, and Alley Theatre Skylight Lounge.
Parking is available at the Hobby Center, the Lyric Garage, and Theater District garages.
In 2025, the event resumed for the first time since 2019, drawing nearly 7,500 participants. Organizers are hoping for even more visitors this year.
“This event isn't just a part of Houston, it’s part of family histories, too,” said Houston Theater District executive director Craig Hauschildt. “Last year, we heard from parents who first attended in the ‘90s and were returning with their own kids. Every visit is an opportunity to continue that tradition.”