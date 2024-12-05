We’re still making our way through our traditional holiday stage viewing that opened last month, including those dancing Nutcrackers and spooky Christmastime ghosts. Yet, December brings even more theatrical treats. We’ve got fairytale fun for the whole family with a brand-new Frozen and Pinocchio. Cabaret companies ring in the holidays, and Sister is back for a Catechism mystery. And for those wanting to leave the kids at home, Houston theater even has a few shows likely on Santa’s naughty-list.
Holiday Cabaret (now through December)
If you’re in the mood for some great songs, light comedy, and perhaps some performers to audience banter, Houston musical theater has some special cabaret shows for you. Music Box Theatre brings back A Beatles Holiday Cabaret, their annual December unique mashup tradition of mixing classic and contemporary holiday songs with Beatles standards. After last year’s success, Paul Hope Cabarets returns with several evenings of holiday songs both familiar and new that feature two favorite Yuletide themes, Angels and Bells. And as part of their Artists Lounge series, A.D. Players will present Merry Christmas Darling, as Chicago’s favorite leading lady Heidi Kettering sings the holiday hits of Karen Carpenter.
Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of Magi’s Gold at Stages (December 3-22)
After picking up summer school and regular term classes already this season, Houston's hardest working theatrical nun is back for the holidays with another catechism session. In this special Christmas rendition, Sister (Stages favorite Denise Fennell) plays detective as she tries to solve the mystery of what happened to all that gifted gold those the wise men brought to the most famous baby shower in history. While Sister recounts the nativity story in her own unique way, no texting or gum chewing is allowed in this class. Pay attention because Sister will call on her students and sometimes require active participation.
The Night Shift Before Christmas at Alley Theatre (December 5-29)
The Alley brings back this crowd-pleasing tale that they world-premiered in 2022 with a name change and a brand new script. Scrooge gets a decidedly 21st century, Tejana new look in this one-woman show from playwright Isaac Gómez. Working the Christmas Eve night shift at an iconic Texas burger joint, Margot is about to find out the usual grumpy drive-thru customers and an equally grumpy robotic Santa are the least of her worries when her dead friend Jackie Marley stops by with a gaggle of ghostly customers. Briana J. Resa, who originated the role of Margo, is also back to let the spirits sometimes literally move her.
Panto Pinocchio at Stages (December 6-January 5)
Stages’ takes us on another holiday adventure as they continue their annual tradition of bringing world premiere panto shows that weave together contemporary fairytale revision with some adult satire and silly fun for kids. In this 21st century version of Pinocchio, the kid that just wants to be real begins life as an AI boy created by genius inventor Gill Bates. With the help of everybody’s favorite faithful guide, Buttons, Pinocchio embarks on a quest to become real and encounters a world of digital mischief and adventure along the way. Will he unlock the secrets to his identity? Or will the conniving villains Miss Treats and Miss Demeanor disrupt the festivities and thwart Pinocchio’s journey?
Disney’s Frozen from Theatre Under the Stars (December 10-29)
Let it go – the holiday stresses that is – and spend a night in the winter wonderland of the fairytale Frozen. The stage musical of Disney’s blockbuster animated film took Broadway by (snow) storm seven years ago before hitting the road for a multi-year U.S tour. Now that those tours have ended, Disney invited Theatre Under the Stars to create its own production.
While all the beloved songs and the story of a queendom saved by magic and sisterly love will remain the same, look for all-new set and costume designs inspired by Scandinavia. This will likely be TUTS' biggest self-produced show of the year and will include students from their theater schools, making it perfect for the whole family.
Who's Holiday! from Garden Theatre (December 13-22)
If you’re looking for a show that’s decidedly adults-only, head down to the MATCH for this irreverent parody about the aftermath of the Dr. Seuss classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Cindy Lou Who, the adorable tike who saved Christmas from the Grinch, has reached adulthood, lives in a trailer on Mount Crumpit, and boy has she seen some Seussicial stuff in her time. Local fav Chaney Moore, who has appeared on many a Houston stage, plays the bawdy, outrageous Cindy Lou as she prepares to host a tell-all Christmas party.
“She’s got a martini in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and she’s ready to finally tell you her side of the story,” explains Garden Theatre artistic director Logan Vaden.
Yippee Ki Yay presented by Performing Arts Houston (December 20-22)
As the year winds down, let’s move beyond the debate about whether Die Hard is actually a Christmas movie and focus on the much more important new argument: Does a one-man, live-rhyming reenactment of Die Hard count as a holiday show? We’ll find out as PAH stages this internationally award-winning, action-packed, loving (but still weird) comic tribute to Die Hard. Be there live as John McClane and Han Gruber (a.k.a writer/performer Richard March) set Nakatomi Plaza ablaze through the magic of theater lighting and imagination, while March also tells us a deeper story about the joy of being a fan.