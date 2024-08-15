we can rebuild it
Houston's Rothko Chapel indefinitely closed by Hurricane Beryl damage
One of the city's most-loved landmarks announced it's indefinite closure, following damage from Hurricane Beryl. The Rothko Chapel's ceiling and several walls sustained water damage following the storm, and three of Mark Rothko’s panels were also affected to varying degrees.
The chapel announced this week it would remain closed while it determined its next course of action, including a full damage assessment and cost of repairs. It enlisted Whitten & Proctor Fine Art Conservation, one of the country’s premier art-conservation firms, to lead the conservation analysis.
"We are deeply saddened by the impact of the hurricane on the Chapel and across Houston," executive director David Leslie said in a statement. "The Chapel’s continued stewardship of this beloved cultural and sacred site, renowned for its Mark Rothko panels, remains our highest priority, and the closure will ensure that the necessary repairs and restorations can be made as effectively and completely as required. Our focus now is on the restoration of the building and panels, and on continuing our mission of both contemplation and action at the intersection of art, spirituality, and human rights.”
The chapel stressed that it will share more details as they are available, given the developing nature of the current situation. The closure also has an affect on the chapel's fall programming slate, although it is possible those events, including the 3rd Annual Time of Remembrance: Contemplating Cycles of Life & Death on October 31 and the launch of Undivided: The Quest for Racial Solidarity in an American Church by Hahrie Han on November 7, may be held at other venues.
The interfaith chapel and art museum first opened in 1971. Fueled by a commission by arts patrons Dominique and John de Menil, it was designed to be a place where people of all backgrounds could find a refuge for prayer, meditation and shared understanding. Located between the University of St. Thomas's Chapel of St. Basil and the Menil Collection, the chapel is home to 14 paintings by artist Mark Rothko, each one created in various shades of black. It's been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2000.
The Rothko Chapel's homepage encourages visitors to check back regularly for updates. In the interim, The Suzanne Deal Booth Welcome House remains open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm.
A rendering illustrates the new buildings coming to the Rothko campus. Rendering courtesy of ARO
The chapel last underwent renovations between 2019 and 2021 that included a new skylight, upgrades to the lighting and A/V systems, and improvements to the building’s infrastructure. Earlier this year, the Rothko announced phase two of the Opening Space project, a $42 million campaign that will add two new buildings and landscape improvements just north of the existing chapel on the other side of Sul Ross St.
Those wishing to learn more about supporting recovery efforts can find details on the chapel's website.