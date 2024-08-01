Curtain call
Houston Symphony CEO takes final bow, moves to Lyric Opera of Chicago
The Houston Symphony revealed on Wednesday, July 31 that John Mangum, its dynamic executive director, CEO, and Margaret Alkek Williams chair, will step down this fall to take the helm of the prestigious Lyric Opera of Chicago as general director, president, and CEO.
"John's contributions [to the Houston Symphony] have been numerous and invaluable," said Houston Symphony Board Society president Barbara J. Burger in a statement. "In the midst of storms and a global pandemic, John has been instrumental in the strengthening of the Houston Symphony toward its vision as a world class orchestra and Houston cultural leader...We have been fortunate to have John and his family in Houston and in the Houston Symphony family during these past six years, and we congratulate him and the Lyric Opera of Chicago on his appointment. The Houston Symphony is stronger as a result of John's leadership and tireless efforts and is well positioned for our next President and CEO."
Mangum came to Houston in 2018 after serving as the president and artistic director of the Philharmonic Society of Orange County. He was director of artistic planning with the San Francisco Symphony from 2011 to 2014, and held a similar position at the New York Philharmonic from 2009 to 2011.
The symphony touts Mangum's many accomplishments during his tenure. He led the organization as it recovered from the physical and financial damage cause by Hurricane Harvey. When Covid-19 prevented audiences from gathering in public spaces, Mangum helped the symphony debut livestreaming concerts. The symphony improved its community outreach programs such as the Student Concert Series that serves more than 53,000 students annually.
On the financial side, Mangum grew the symphony's endowment by 50 percent and initiated a $60 million fundraising campaign to renovate Jones Hall. Local donors make generous contributions to sustain the organization. For example, the symphony raised $850,000 in May at a wine dinner and collector's auction.
"My tenure at the Houston Symphony has been the most professionally and personally fulfilling of my career so far," said Mangum. "Together, we brought the orchestra out of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and guided it through the pandemic, we have completed four of five summers of the Jones Hall renovation, significantly improving both the acoustics in the auditorium and on stage and the experience for our patrons, and we secured a world-class music director in Juraj Valčuha to follow our now-conductor laureate Andres Orozco-Estrada."
Mangum aims to bring similar success to the Lyric Opera of Chicago, which has faced challenges of its own, the New York Timesreports. "Opera companies have had a particularly difficult time coming back from the pandemic. They have faced mounting costs and smaller audiences because of shifting habits and lifestyles; and the government aid that helped keep many alive during the pandemic is gone," it notes.
Mangum's plans for the Lyric Opera include performing more contemporary works and increasing community outreach, he told the newspaper.
Mangum will remain in his role through September. Houston Symphony board president Barbara Burger and board chair Janet Clark will lead the search for his replacement. The organization will announce an interim CEO in the coming weeks.
Holly Beretto and Tarra Gaines contributed to this article.