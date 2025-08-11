best august art
9 under-the-radar art gallery shows opening in Houston this month
Scorching days are the perfect time to head indoors for a cool art catchup, as some of the big summer blockbuster museum exhibitions close soon to get ready for upcoming fall spectacular shows. August also becomes a great month for exploring Houston’s treasure trove of art galleries and studio shows. With that in mind, we’re highlighting some of the best gallery shows to see the latest work from acclaimed local and national artists.
"The Art of Life” at Sawyer Yards (now through August 30)
Described by artist Julie Pickett as a deeply personal exhibition, this showcase of Pickett’s work celebrates resilience, feminine strength, and the beauty of imperfection. The collection reveals bold, expressive art that reflect Pickett's journey of self-discovery, healing, and liberation. Inspired by her own emotional transformation, her pieces use vibrant colors, intentional patterns, and expressive forms to explore themes of identity and divine creativity.
"Cookie's Art Odyssey" at Sawyer Yards (now through August 30)
This gallery show features an eclectic mix of works by local artist Cookie Ashton. The exhibition highlights Ashton’s ability to create across mediums and includes large-scale abstract painting, watercolors, and printmaking. From realism to full abstraction, many of these never-before-seen pieces come from her private collection. Ashton, a seasoned artist with global experience, invites viewers to explore a collection shaped by her life in Venezuela, Mexico, England, France, and the U.S.
Student and Instructor Summer Exhibitions at Art League Houston (now through August 31)
We always mark our calendars for this yearly chance to see the latest pieces from established Houston artists as well as up and coming and future artists with the Art League’s annual shows. These separate exhibitions showcase the students and instructors from the Art League School. Both exhibitions feature the latest work in jewelry, drawing, mixed-media, ceramic, printmaking, and paintings. A special, third exhibition, titled “Catharsis” showcases teen artists from their summer intensive program. These young artists all created thematic work that explores growing up in a time of climate change, mass consumption, global conflict, and artificial intelligence.
“Drawn From Life 2” at Archway Gallery (now through September 4)
The previous “Drawn From Life” was such a hit, Archway once again presents an all new invitation exhibition of local, contemporary artists who embrace depicting the human figure. Working in their medium of choice, the artists present pieces created in or inspired by these weekly figure drawing sessions at Archway. To further honor this age-old practice, Archway will hold a figure drawing marathon on August 17 with three sessions for different age groups with one free and two fee-based.
"Of Tunnels, Time and Tumult” at Sawyer Yards (now through September 13)
This expansive show from multidisciplinary artist — as well as mixed martial arts pioneer – John Perretti will hold over 50 works, including large-scale paintings, drawings, and sculpture. Fusing classical draftsmanship with overt expressionism, Perretti’s work is inspired by his colorful life in the martial arts ring, hunting underwater, and the solitude of his studios. Perretti says he wants viewers to experience the time he lived and “tunnels” he traveled through.
“Celebrating Joseph Glasco” at the Museum of Fine Arts (now through October 12)|
While not a large show, this special exhibit showcases four paintings of the celebrated Modernism and Texas artist in honor of the centennial of his birth. The four works, all part of the MFAH’s collection, were completed from the 1970s to 1990s and illustrate Glasco’s inventive spirt and connection to the history of Modern art. Glasco began devoting his life to art after serving in World War II and was later featured in important Modern Art exhibitions alongside artists like Jackson Pollock and Mark Rothko. After living in New York and New Mexico, Glasco settled in as a Texas artist living in Galveston.
"Roots and Rhymes: The Cultural Ties Between Traditional African Cultures and Hip-Hop" at Reeves Art + Design (August 14-26)
Using the expressive and unusual medium of string, Houston-based artist Jaymes Earl creates work that celebrates the profound influence of African and hip-hop cultures. For the pieces in this exhibition, Earl has intricately woven together vibrant threads that reflect the rhythms, colors, and narratives inspired by these rich cultures. Each piece serves as a homage to the dynamic spirit of hip-hop, echoing its boldness and creativity while drawing from traditional African patterns and storytelling. This string medium also creates a physical representation of the thematic, creating a tapestry of cultural elements and cultural inspirations. In the interplay of structure and fluidity, every knot tells a story and every line dances to its own beat.
“Jim Hatchett, Gerardo Rosales, and Curtis Gannon” at Andrew Durham Gallery (August 16-September 27)
This group show features work the explores diverse themes of nature, myth, pop culture, and Texas. Inspired by his extensive explorations in West Texas, Jim Hatchett’s Abstract Expressionist paintings were created in partial response to the sweeping landscapes of the area. Gerardo Rosales’ playful paintings invite open conversations about social issues, as they explore concepts of identity, societal challenges, and the impact our actions have on people and the environment. Curtis Gannon's abstract collages, sculptures, and installations reference the Pop language of American action comics as source material, while reflecting the organization of time and space as prescribed by the sequential formatting of comics.
“Passages: 20 Years of Winter Street Studios” at Sawyer Yards (August 23-November 8)
As one of the first building at Sawyer Yards to be made into artist studios, the warehouse turned art haven has survived many dramatic years, including a horrific fire in 2022, only to once more thrive as a home for art and creativity. Now as they reach their 20th year, the artists of Winter Street celebrate with this landmark exhibition. Inviting artist to create and choose work that will reflect this two decades journey, “Passages” will also explore those moments that define a life: triumphs and trials, shifts in perception, and the quiet revolutions that mark the passage of time.