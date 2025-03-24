he writes the songs
Houston gallery displays paintings by iconic songwriter Bernie Taupin
Most people likely know Bernie Taupin as the lyricist behind Elton John hits “Bennie and the Jets,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” "Your Song,” and countless others. They may not know that he’s also an Academy Award winner and 2025 nominee, two-time Golden Globe winner, Recording Academy President’s Award of Merit recipient, Songwriters Hall of Fame Johnny Mercer Award winner, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and a New York Times best-selling author.
As if all that weren’t enough, Taupin is also a lifelong visual artist, and he’s bringing his collections of contemporary works to a limited engagement exhibit at Off the Wall Gallery. Bernie Taupin: Reflections & The Sixties will be on exhibit March 25 through April 12 at the Galleria-area gallery. Houstonians not only have the chance to view and purchase the works, they can also attend one of two receptions with Taupin this Friday and Saturday, March 28 and 29, from 5-7 pm. RSVPs are necessary.
“I've been to Houston many times, obviously,” Taupin tells CultureMap about showing his work here (Taupin’s last show at Off the Wall in was in 2022). “[Gallery owner] Mimi [Sperber] always does a great job. She's a complete professional. She understands the work, and she displays it well. You do have a thriving art scene [in Houston] and I'm always attracted to that.”
The upcoming exhibit is a blend of original artwork and hand-signed prints. Reflections looks back on his 50 years of music partnership with Elton John, and incorporates Taupin’s lyrics into mixed media creations. The Sixties offers a unique glimpse into his personal and professional reflections on the social and cultural movements that shaped a generation, intertwined with his lifelong journey of writing songs and creating art.
In fact, Taupin prefers to be referred to as an artist, instead of being pigeonholed into one style of creator.
“I get the same kind of satisfaction and pleasure from creating in general,” he says. “Both endeavors [writing and visual arts] come from the same sort of creative space. One is visual and one is sonic. I’m not going to say one is more exceptional than the other. Both are of great importance to me.”
Gallery audiences will be able to see how Taupin has showcased that importance. His work highlights a lifetime of experiences that have taken him around the globe. Being a witness not only to events he lived through, but also history itself, show up in his work.
HRH Queen Elizabeth Her Heinzess juxtaposes an image of the late queen of England, who ascended the throne when Taupin was two and was the longest-reigning monarch in British history, with a series of Heinz beans labels. The photo is by photographer Terry O’Neill, and the labels will be familiar to anyone who’s also seen Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s soup images. Two Sides of the Sixties captures movie icons Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton set against a popping yellow background with dollar signs on it. The image is making its U.S. premiere at the show.
”Terry O'Neill was probably the premier photographer of the ‘60s,” Taupin says about using O’Neill’s images in his artwork. “I mean, he chronicled the '60s, probably more than any other well known, legendary photographer. Terry was also a very, very close, dear friend of mine. I approached Terry and his team. And I said, 'how about If you make me some big ass prints of your most iconic photos that I pick out of your extensive, extensive collection, and we mount them on hardboard, and just let me go to town on them and see what I can come up with.' Man, they were fun to do.”
Taupin's exhibit will be on display at Off the Wall Gallery at 5015 Westheimer, Suite 2208, in the Galleria, next to the Dior, Prada, and Louis Vuitton boutiques. The gallery is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm. Those wanting more information about the exhibit or to RSVP for one of the meet-and-greets can visit the website, email the gallery, or call 713-871-0940.
No memorabilia will be signed by the artist.