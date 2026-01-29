art for a song
Affordable Art Fair heads to Houston this fall with works starting at $100
After making a splash last year in Austin, the Affordable Art Fair will host its second Texas show in Houston this October.
Nothing helps define a personal space like an art collection, but for many people the idea of owning original works seems far outside of a normal budget. The Affordable Art Fair is a traveling show dedicated to living artists aimed at the average consumer.
“Bringing Affordable Art Fair to Houston is about becoming part of a creative community that’s already thriving,” fair director Cori Teague said in a statement. “Houston’s art scene is shaped by its diversity, its artists, and the local galleries that champion them every day. We’re excited to work hand-in-hand with Houston and Texas galleries to uplift local voices, support working artists, and create an inviting space where the community can come together to discover and collect art.”
The show will run at the George R. Brown Convention Center from Thursday, October 15 to Sunday, October 18. Tickets go on sale Monday, July 13 and will be available at AffordableArtFair.com. Prices of works in the fair range from $100 to $12,000.
Some of the local galleries that will be a part of the fair include Off the Wall, who showcases contemporary art from their location in the Galleria; Gallery A.M.P.S., who specializes in figurative art; and Koelsch Gallery, whose collection of outsider, self-taught, and folk art always has something unique to display. In total, 55 galleries from across the world are participating, with a full list expected to be released soon. Curators and gallery owners will be on hand to explain the history and context of pieces, adding further value to attending.
Events like Affordable Art Fair expand access to establishing an art collection, opening up the world of contemporary art to more buyers and allowing artists to expand their audiences. There's no reason a person should have to make due with Live Laugh Love signs from Target for their walls.
“Affordable Art Fair is designed to remove the barriers often associated with collecting art,” said Cristina Salmastrelli, U.S. regional managing director. “By bringing knowledgeable galleries and a wide range of price points together under one roof, we empower visitors to explore confidently and connect with work that truly resonates with them — no matter where they are in their collecting journey.”