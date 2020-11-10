Society of Performing Arts showcases British studs, Chevy Chase, and more with new digital season

The global pandemic has forced local performing arts groups to get creative during these trying times. To that end, the Society of Performing Arts is raising the curtain on a slew of offerings with a new SPA Digital Series.

Things kick off on November 21 at 7:30 pm with Choir of Man, in which studly British blokes boasting sexy accents belt out fun tunes in a fully functioning pub. Music includes classic pub tunes, folk, Broadway, classic rock and more, coupled with high-energy dance and stomping in a fun-filled live pub crawl, according to a press release.

Next up, one week later (November 28), is an ’80s delight, as An Evening with Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo celebrates the duo’s Christmas classic, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Chase and D’Angelo will play fan-favorite clips from the movie, share their favorite memories from filming the Vacation franchise, and answer audience questions from the audience.

Other highlights include Chicago interdisciplinary performance collective Manual Cinema’s world-premiere take on Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol (December 5, 12, and 19). Also look for a Rebirth of a Nation (February 6, 2021), a showing of D.W. Griffith’s 1915 controversial film Birth of a Nation, remixed with an original score from DJ Spooky.

Meanwhile, SPA announces six new works that will be virtually premiered as part of SPA’s Houston Artist Commissioning Project, an initiative launched this summer to help Bayou City artists produce original works, per a release.

“While we all miss the energy of a live performance, we can still be inspired by artists in the digital space,” SPA CEO Meg Booth said, in a statement. “And although touring artists have been almost entirely grounded by the pandemic, so many are creating and offering evenings of inspiration and joy virtually.”

For tickets and more information, visit the Society of Performing Arts online.