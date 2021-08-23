Legendary Houston and Texas artists soar in new local airport collections

Travelers in Houston airports will soon be greeted by myriad new artwork, thanks to a major acquisition by the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA).

The organization selected some 74 new pieces for the award-winning (see the latest accolades here) George Bush Intercontinental and William P. Hobby Airports.

A committee of art professionals, artists, and departmental representatives reviewed over 670 applications from artists across the state of Texas, a press release notes. The new works are all part of the city’s Civic Art Collection.

Notably, this investment was made without burdening taxpayers and comes courtesy of Houston Airports’ Enterprise Fund — a non-taxpayer, self-sustaining revenue source, according to a press release.

These ready-to-hang “portable” artworks are available for purchase at the two airports (specifically, these works are not permanently sited and are curated to enhance the aviation experience for passengers).

A complete list of artworks, artists, and panelists can be found here.

Familiar names in the collection of 2-D and 3-D works include renowned Texas artists such as Dorothy Hood, Jesús Moroles, Mel Chin, and Bert L. Long, Jr. Local legends like Jesse Lott, Susan Budge, Gael Stack, and Orna Feinstein are on display and ready for purchase, as well.

Other artists on the list are Joyce Lin, Farima Fooladi, Mitch Stevenson, and Julia Barbosa Landois, all who are active in Houston.

“Art helps to define a city, and this is an important investment in our creative community,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. “This is the largest number of artworks the city has acquired, at one time, in its history, and, we will explore future opportunities to add artwork from Houston artists into the Civic Art Collection at Houston Airports.”