Acclaimed Houston theater group launches new virtual performance series

Lately, local theater fans have had to adjust to numerous virtual offerings, which, fortunately, lend themselves well to performance art. Now, acclaimed theater troupe Stages is joining the mix, ahd has kicked off its own new, virtual programming for the COVID-19 era.

Stages Studio Sessions is an eight-week performance series highlighting exceptional Houston talent. Each week the series, which begins August 21 and runs through October 11, will present new offering to online audiences.

The Studio Sessions lineup includes Houston-based actors who will each share a one-hour program that they have created, incorporating elements like music, spoken word, poetry, and storytelling, according to a press release.

Each week’s session will begin with a YouTube Live premiere every Friday at 7:30 pm, followed by a 48-hour opportunity to view the performance on demand through that Sunday night. Performances are free; registration is required. To register and receive the event link, visit Stages online.

This series concept evolved as the COVID-19 shutdown continued to make gathering artists and audiences for live performance challenging, according to Stages.

“Our need for community and connection is more intense than ever,” said Stages artistic associate Mitchell Greco, who heads the project. “This is one way Stages is supporting Houston. We think it’s vital for us to continue to create and innovate — our community needs it, and so do we. Through this project, we’re able to provide work, employment and creative growth for Houston artists, as well as providing life-affirming entertainment for audiences.”



Here is the Stages Studio Sessions lineup: