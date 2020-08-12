Houston's Alley Theatre unveils updated 2020-2021 season

In late May, Houston’s beloved Alley Theatre announced a major operational reorganization and reduction of shows. The organization also reduced its annual operating budget of $20 million by 35 percent to $13 million.

Now, the Alley has unveiled its much-anticipated 2020-21 programming. The new season will feature world premiere plays developed as a part of the Alley All New program, a twist on a holiday favorite, a major world classic, and plays by award-winning contemporary voices, according to a press release.

Extra attention has been paid to the Alley’s resident acting company and sets; the Alley’s design director, Michael Locher, has created a flexible season set that will have elements changed for each show, meant to make each show feel unique.

Pared-down performances include Doris Baizley’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, which runs November 20 through December 27. The Alley’s resident actors will be short by two, and the production will be on a “tiny budget,” per a release. The company will utilize “song, dance, fog, and magic” to bring the holiday classic to audiences this year.

The troupe’s All New Festival is canceled this season, although the Alley will continue to develop new work through the Theatre’s Alley All New initiative. Details about all public events will be announced at a later date.

“Our 2020-21 season is small but mighty,” said artistic director Rob Melrose in a statement. “It leans into the Alley’s strengths with our exceptionally talented Resident Acting Company as well as our many wonderful resident artists and artisans.”



Here is the updated season, according to the theater:



A Christmas Carol: Nov 20–Dec 27, 2020

Born With Teeth: Jan 22–Feb 14, 2021 (world premiere))

Waiting for Godot: Mar 5–Mar 28 , 2021

Dead Man’s Cell Phone: Apr 16–May 9, 2021

Sweat: May 28–June 20, 2021

High School Play: A Nostalgia Fest: July 9–Aug 1, 2021 (world premiere)