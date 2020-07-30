3 new colorful sculptures carve out a spot in the Galleria area

Houston may be in the midst of a pandemic, but it’s also in the midst of a public art resurgence. Just this week, downtown’s East End revealed four new, neighborhood-specific murals. And now, the bustling Galleria has revealed new outdoor sculptures and artful esplanades.

Whimsical pieces were debuted on July 30 by the Richmond Avenue Public Art Project and the St. George Place Redevelopment Authority/ Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone 1. The art runs on Richmond Avenue from Chimney Rock Road to South Rice Avenue.



Inaugural sculptures are Whirlwind by Tim Glover, Bunny by Tara Conley, and Love 2 All by Mark Bradford. The artists are Houston-based and enjoy national reputations.

SWA Group is the design consultant on the project and Landscape Art is the construction contractor. The Houston Mayor’s Office, the city Department of Parks and Recreation, and Houston Public Works also assisted on the project.



The next phase of the public art project, continuing west to Hillcroft Street, is scheduled for completion in 2021, according to a press release. Local art gallery owner and public art advocate Gustav Kopriva, of Redbud Gallery, serves as curator for the project; installed pieces will be replaced about every 12 months. Kopriva is no stranger to public art; he also curated the public art on the Heights Boulevard esplanade as well as the Art On Long Point in Spring Branch.



“Whimsical outdoor art pieces boost the image of Houston as a city constantly recreating itself while also increasing the civic pride, quality of life and welcoming nature of the neighborhoods that adopt them,” Kopriva said in a statement. “I am honored to be working with the redevelopment authority and the TIRZ to help place them on the cutting edge.”