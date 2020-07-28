Houston's East End makes a splash with 4 vibrant new murals

Houston’s East End is home to charming mini-neighborhoods and bars, and now, it’s becoming one of the city’s top public art attractions. The East End District has unveiled four new murals to the neighborhood, created in collaboration with local businesses, art curators Up Art Studio, and the East End Houston Cultural District.



This new addition makes more than 50 mural sites along the walls and sidewalks of the 16-square-mile area just east of BBVA Stadium in Downtown Houston, according to a press release. In 2014, the Texas Commission of the Arts designated the area as a Cultural District.



Here is a rundown and description of the four new murals, provided by the district:



“Optimism Starts With You”

This mural is created by East End-based muralist and artist GONZO247 and is located at 2219 Canal St. The work is a joint venture between Frost Bank, CultureMap Houston, and Triten Real Estate Partners. The East End District assisted with the site selection.



Magnolia Park Mini Mural

Created by local artist Sylvia Blanco, this mural is located at the intersection of 75th Street and Harrisburg Boulevard. This colorful mural represents the traditional Mexican embroidery often found on huipiles (Mexican dresses). This artwork was made in partnership with UP Art Studio and funded by the East End Houston Cultural District (with support from the City of Houston and Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs through the Houston Arts Alliance).

“Gateway to Gus Wortham”

The mural was created by artist and muralist Armando Castelan and is available to the public on the northwest side of the intersection of Wayside Drive and I-45.



Second Ward Mini Mural

Castelan also created this mural, which depicts historical scenes from the Second Ward community. Located at the intersection of York and Navigation, this mural was made in partnership with UP Art Studio and was funded by the East End Houston Cultural District (with support from the City of Houston and Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs the Houston Arts Alliance).



Locals can learn more about all murals residing in the East End via the official site, or by using the new UP Art Studio website. The new site provides a virtual tour of murals throughout the Greater Houston area.

“It is very satisfying to know that my art is being used to enhance the area,” said participating artist, Castelan, in a statement. “I enjoyed meeting some of the locals while painting. They were appreciative of the art and imagery created.”