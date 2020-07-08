City of Houston calls local and Texas artists for $3 million public project

Houstonians love their public art, and the City of Houston is banking on that love and civic pride with a hefty new call to local artists. The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) has announced new opportunities for artists and artist groups to have their artwork pegged for the City’s Art Collection.

MOCA’s call boasts more than $3 million in artist opportunities, in effort to help those affected by the economic downturn of COVID-19. The new series of projects will adorn Houston’s airports and the new Sunnyside Multi-Service and Health Center. Some 100 opportunities open to Houston and Texas artists in the calls for qualifications, according to a press release.

These new works promise to have a large audience; nearly 60 million passengers passed through the Houston Airport System in 2019.

The Houston Arts Alliance is managing the selection process. Selected artists must sign a contract with Houston Arts Alliance for the commission, according to MOCA. Funding for the project comes courtesy of the City of Houston Civic Art Program.

“This is a difficult time for all people, including artists – many of which are either self-employed or small business owners,” Houston Airports curator of public art, Alton DuLaney, said in a statement. “It’s unfortunate that many galleries are closed, and many artists are out of work. We hope this will be a lifeline for some of them. We are honored to be in a position to lift-up our Texas artists in this way while enriching Houston Airports’ public art collection.”

The pre-application workshops and submission deadlines for each opportunity are as follows:

Sunnyside Multi-Service and Health Center

RFQ submission deadline: Monday, July 27

Artist Info Session: Thursday, July 11

Houston Airports Portable Works

RF deadline: Monday, August 3

Artist Info Session #1: Saturday, July 8

Artist Info Session #2: Thursday, July 18



Houston Airports New Commissions

RFQ deadline: Monday, August 10

Artist Info Session #1: Saturday, July 8

Artist Info Session #2: Thursday, July 18