Theatre Under the Stars shuffles new season due to COVID-19 pandemic

With the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of slowing, arts organizations have been forced to pivot and adjust programming. The latest local group to do so is Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS), which had planned to launch its 2020/2021 season at the Hobby Center with the highly anticipated, Broadway-bound revival of 1776 in September, followed by Rock of Ages in October.

But due to the pandemic, TUTS has just announced that both productions have been moved to later in the 2020/2021 Season. The season will now begin with the Disney classic, The Little Mermaid, on December 6 and end with the two postponed productions.

The ’80s-themed musical comedy, Rock of Ages, will run August 10 through 22, 2021. The Broadway revival of 1776 will cap off the season September 28 through October 10, 2021, immediately following its run in New York City. The Houston engagement of 1776 will feature the complete Broadway cast and is directed by Tony Award-winning director, Diane Paulus.

“Rock of Ages is going to be the perfect party show for some summer fun, and we’re thrilled to snag the full Broadway production of 1776 for Houston audiences,” said TUTS Artistic Director Dan Knechtges. “We’re so thankful that we can retain both musicals for the upcoming season.”

The TUTS season also includes Disney’s The Little Mermaid, December 6 through 24; South Pacific, February 9 through 21; Sister Act, April 6 through 18; and the North American tour of Come From Away, May 18 through 30.

All productions will be in the Hobby Center’s Sarofim Hall.

Tickets for Theatre Under The Stars 2020/21 Season are currently only available by subscription; individual tickets will go on sale to the public later this year.

TUTS is also converting all in-person summer camps for children and young adults to online classes. Those interested in camps from the Humphreys School of Musical Theatre and The River, can get more information online.