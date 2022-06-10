Home » Arts
Houston calls artists and creatives to color city via new national program

CAMH Contemporary Arts Museum Houston
Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, in partnership with Houston Freedmen’s Town Conservancy, is a recipient of this year’s Our Town grant.  Contemporary Arts Museum Houston/Facebook

Artists and creators take note: the city is looking for the best ideas to transform the community and instill more vibrant projects.

Mayor Sylvester Turner has put out a call for individuals and groups to participate in the national Our Town grant program, led by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Essentially, the program aims to integrate arts, culture, and design into local efforts that ultimately strengthen communities, per a release. To qualify, projects require a partnership between a nonprofit organization and a local government entity, with one of the partners being a cultural organization.

Matching grants range from $25,000 to $150,000, with a minimum cost share/match equal to the grant amount.

Examples of such projects include artist residencies, arts festivals, community co-creation of art, performances, public art, cultural planning, cultural district planning, creative asset mapping, public art planning, artist/designer-facilitated community planning, design of artist space, design of cultural facilities, public space design, creative business development, and professional artist development.

Applicants should email their concepts with confirmed artists and partners by June 28 to Cultural.Affairs@houstontx.gov

Approved applicants will receive the required endorsement letter to include with their final submission to the National Endowment for the Arts, due on August 4, a release adds.

“Art is important in making a resilient and equitable Houston,” said Turner in a statement. “I’m excited to see our city's creativity reflected in the proposals that will be submitted for this opportunity with the NEA Our Town grant. Our artists and organizations are a testament to how far the city has come in ensuring its residents have equal access to the arts. I look forward to endorsing the best idea to strengthen our communities.”

For more information on the Our Town program, visit the program site

