Globally acclaimed artist unveils newest work in charming Texas town

Fashion fans are no doubt familiar with Rachel Hayes. The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based artist made a splash when she was featured in Italian luxury label Missoni’s show during the 2018 spring/summer Milan Fashion week. Soon after, Hayes wowed crowds with an installation at Missoni’s flagship location on Madison Avenue as well as with a Missoni ad campaign starring Kendall Jenner.

Now, locals can catch the artist’s work at a site-specific installation at one of Texas’ most artful destinations. Hayes’ first Texas exhibition, dubbed “Slant of Light,” will run March 26-27 and April 2-3; 9 am to 3 pm during the 2021 Spring Antique Week at the Original Round Top Antiques Fair. “Slant of Light” can be viewed at the farm at Wellville, 1905 Century Farms Rd., in Burton, Texas.

“Round Top and this area of Texas is a brand new environment for me to respond to from the type of trees to its rolling hills, which are quite different than the Midwest countryside,” Hayes tells CultureMap. “So many decisions on where to place and attach my artwork have been spontaneous and completely site-responsive. For me, that is really exciting to take my studio outdoors into a new landscape.”

Hayes’ latest solo exhibition — curated by Piper Faust of Piper Faust Public Art — features her signature, oversized panels. To create the panels, Hayes combined polyester, nylon, lace, and mesh fabrics with vibrant palettes and sewed them together.

The resulting forms and geometric patterns are meant to engage viewers and blend the art with the existing architecture and surrounding environment, according to a press release.

Look for installations incorporating bandanas, heirloom lace-encrusted handkerchiefs, and vintage table linens into the panels at the Wellville site, all in a nod to Round Top’s traditions. Weekend visitors can get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the exhibition at a special curator talk at the farm at Wellville on Saturday, March 27 at 11 am and 1 pm .