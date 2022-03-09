Theatre Under the Stars rolls out hilarious live-action Vacation musical

Perhaps America’s most beloved — and most hilarious — vacation movie ever is about to hit a favorite outdoor theater for a live-action adaptation. Theatre Under the Stars announced the debut of The Griswolds’ Broadway Vacation, The Musical, which will run October 25–November 6 before later hitting Broadway.

Based on characters from the Warner Bros. Vacation franchise — think kooky Griswold dad Chevy Chase (Clark Griswold), dreamy (and eye-rolling) mom Beverly D’Angelo, and those hapless Griswold kids — the musical promises the gorgeously hideous family station wagon (the Truckster) and memorable moments from the films.

TUTS joins Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre (September 10–October 1) as the onstage test markets for the musical before it hits NYC stages.

“I couldn’t think of a better place for the Griswolds to start their journey to Broadway than Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theater, and taking a cue from this adventurous crew, continuing the developmental journey at Houston’s Theatre Under the Stars,” said show producer Ken Davenport in a statement. “Can't wait to throw our bags in the family truckster and head out!”

TUTS artistic director Dan Knechtges added, “We’re so excited to be part of the team that is bringing this new musical to life and to share it with our audiences before sending it off to Broadway!”

Here’s hoping for a live rendition of “Holiday Road,” right down to the clap-worthy dog barks. Stay up-to-date on the musical here.