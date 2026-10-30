the bee's knees
Hidden cottages offer a sweet retreat for Round Top antiquers
As the Round Top Fall Antiques Show comes to a close, visitors admire, catalog, and post the most coveted new wares online while placing their stylish Fraulein Boots and Kemo Sabe hats in their respective wardrobes, presumably until rodeo. Equally relatable to this post-show ritual is the resounding woeful sentiment held by so many show-goers annually relegated to day-tripper status — “we simply must find accommodations next season!”
Anywhere from 10 to 15 years ago, the notion of finding a hotel, motel, cottage, or even a camper to rent in Round Top was, well, laughable. However, thanks to a steady increase in lodging investments, it’s no longer such a comical feat to pull off. Over a dozen boutique properties have opened over the past decade, each one as charming as ever, making sure that, with some strategic planning, an overnight in Round Top is well within reach.
Because the spring and fall antiques shows span two weeks and individual venues open and close on different schedules, visitors can easily turn a shopping trip into a full getaway. Lodging options throughout Round Top make it easy to stay close to the action, whether visitors prefer boutique hotels, charming cottages, or a property with room to settle in for several days.
Guests can book rooms at Hotel Lulu, the stylish Frenchie Boutique Hotel, the eclectic Wander Inn located on the Junk Gypsy grounds, Hostie’s newly-opened Rabbit Hole Motel (complete with a swimming pool, fire pit, and pickleball court), or cozy accommodations at Round Top Inn and Red Antler Bungalows, all offering convenient access to the town’s markets, events, and dining.
Looking for something close to the action, but tucked away? 304 on the Hill, aka Rose Hill Round Top, certainly fits the bill. As the crow flies, this property is positioned approximately a quarter mile north of Boon & Co., making its proximity to town and Henkel Square easily walkable — something to consider in a town with essentially zero ride sharing infrastructure to speak of.
Situated on eight acres of lush hill country, a central farmhouse — owned and occupied by local residents James and Yvette Webb — anchors three small cottages that, together, can accommodate up to 12 guests. The grounds include a pond and a stone fire-pit-lounge perfect for unwinding after a long day of antiquing.
“We love our property because we’re tucked away at the end of W. Mill Street on 8 acres. We feel like it’s unique because it seems like we’re out in the country but yet we’re actually still in the city limits of Round Top,” says James. “We’re 2 of the 87 population. It’s a great place to live and the three cottages are great rentals for the antique shows or just a weekend.”
Since 2008, the three cottages — named The Rose Cottage, The Pond Cottage, and This Old Porch — have granted guests bucolic, hill country views just steps from the hustle and bustle of the square. Each cottage offers a generous porch with either rocking chairs or a vintage glider; This Old Porch includes an intimate outdoor dining area, complete with vintage wicker chairs. In fact, each cabin comes accessorized with local antiques and works by local artists.
Guests who are keen to wander may take notice of fun outdoor sculptures strewn about the grounds or even the stack of bee boxes on the eastern side of the property. Watching the bees bumble about between the stacks can easily delight outdoorsy types during a morning coffee break — coffee and half-and-half are provided, as is chilled Fiji water, Chobani yogurt in several flavors, and other snacks. While honey from the hives would be a nice touch, it’s Brenham Bees who manage the stacks, gifting the Webbs just enough for personal use and a few seasonal gifts.
Should the occasion arise, take a moment to wave at the main house’s canine occupants. The littles are Paco and Hugo, while the bigger boys are Tuvé and Jasper. They remain within the confines of the Webb’s personal fenced abode, but guests can sneak a peek if they’re out and about.
Whether one remains a dedicated day tripper or plans far enough ahead to decamp for a while, Round Top during the fall is seldom an unpleasant experience. The lodging boom is far from over, with a large wellness-focused hotel property opening spring 2027 and smaller boutique operations opening all the time. Regardless of where anyone chooses to stay, one thing remains the same — everyone ends up at Royers.