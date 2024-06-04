Another Round
Raise a glass to a summer of sips at haute hotels across Texas
Discover unique charm this summer with the Valencia Hotel Collection. Whether you're visiting the stylish Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio, soaking up the relaxed vibe at one of the Court Hotels, or indulging in the distinct elegance of The George in College Station, each property shines with its own sophisticated flair and character.
And summer just got sweeter. Valencia's signature Summer Poptails are back, this time with a purpose. Every purchase of these icy, fruity drinks — handcrafted cocktails topped with a popsicle — supports Ronald McDonald House, meaning you make a difference with each sip.
Here's where you'll want to be cheers-ing this summer:
Austin
Lone Star Court is a a true taste of authentic Americana. This retro-inspired hotel in North Austin's Domain delivers a resort-inspired experience with a modern twist, taking you back to when travel was an adventure. Charming and comfortable with upscale amenities, the boutique hotel offers acres of fun with beautifully landscaped courtyards, an outdoor pool, live music on the weekends, fire pits, lawn games, and a Smeg refrigerator in every room.
Lone Star Court.Photo courtesy of Valencia Hotel Collection
Irving
Located next to the bustling Toyota Music Factory and Irving Convention Center, Texican Courtoffers a one-of-a-kind experience in the heart of Las Colinas. Find charm and comfort alongside upscale amenities at this boutique hotel, which is nestled on acres of beautifully landscaped courtyards. Once settled in your room, unwind at the resort-style pool, stop by Salt Tequila Bar for a signature tequila tasting, or dine at Two Mules Cantina.
Lubbock
Cotton Courtoffers a city-inspired boutique hotel experience in the heart of downtown Lubbock. Its design is influenced by Lubbock's history in the cotton industry and the region's Great Plains roots across the South Plains. Located on Broadway, the 165-room hotel sits near Texas Tech University and is just minutes from the Depot District, with its shops, restaurants, bars, and nightlife.
Cotton Court.Photo courtesy of Valencia Hotel Collection
College Station
The "Court" in Cavalry Court's name isn't just for show — explore the unique outdoor courtyard featuring poolside cabanas, lawn games, cozy fire pits, and live music, capturing the charm of the other Court Hotels. This full-service hotel in the heart of Century Square is among the best hotels in Bryan College Station.
Cavalry Court.Photo courtesy of Valencia Hotel Collection
Where rustic meets refined, The George, also located in Century Square, brings sophisticated flair to the Brazos Valley. It has a stay-a-while pool to relax at or you can head inside to the hip 1791 Whiskey Bar for a handcrafted cocktail.
The George.Photo courtesy of Valencia Hotel Collection
San Antonio
Situated on the famed San Antonio River Walk,Hotel Valencia Riverwalk blends Spanish Colonial and modern Mediterranean design with contemporary ideals for a hotel that's steeped in history and charm.
Hotel Valencia Riverwalk.Photo courtesy of Valencia Hotel Collection
Join Valencia Hotel Collection for a summer filled with luxury and memorable experiences. Learn more at www.valenciahotelcollection.com.