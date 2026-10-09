GHOSTLY GETAWAYS
11 Halloween-ready Texas road trips worth making this spooky season
If pumpkin patches and roadside haunted houses aren't quite scary enough, it is time to plan a Halloween-themed road trip. The brave can explore everything from haunted hotels and cemeteries to ghostly aircraft carriers, and even ride in a decked-out hearse. No plane tickets are required; just round up some brave friends, pack snacks, and hit the road for a weekend of creepy thrills.
Austin
Driskill Hotel
After more than 100 years, the Driskill is one of Austin's oldest operating hotels and has plenty of ghostly lore. One of its most famous stories involves the spirit of Sam Houston's five-year-old granddaughter, who sadly died at the bottom of the hotel's grand staircase and is said to still make an appearance periodically, especially on the hotel's 5th floor. Visitors can hear the tale for themselves on daily history tours at the hotel.
Haunted ATX
This tour takes customers to some of Austin's most haunted spots in a Cadillac limousine hearse. The tour makes stops around the city, where adventure-seekers even get out and explore the scary establishments for themselves.
Corpus Christi
USS Lexington
Known as the "Blue Ghost" because it served during WWII, the USS Lexington Museum is said to be one of the most haunted attractions on the Texas Gulf Coast. During Halloween season, visitors can take ghost tours, try their hands at paranormal investigations, or take on one of the country's only escape rooms located on a WWII aircraft carrier.
Dallas
Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
Over 100,000 pumpkins and 50,000 fall-blooming flowers and plants have overtaken the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, and this year's Harvest Hues theme is inspired by modern and contemporary artists including Basquiat, Rothko, Bourgeois, Mondrian, Escher and Pollock. The arboretum's main attraction is the Pumpkin Village, which features six pumpkin houses honoring the artists, with more than 6,000 hours of work going into the annual display.
Adolphus Hotel Dallas
Designed to look like a German castle, the Adolphus Hotel has been frequented by celebrities, royalty, and dignitaries since it opened in 1912. It is also known for paranormal activity, including mysterious footsteps, unexplained noises, and its famous resident ghost — a jilted bride said to haunt the 19th floor. Guests can take a tour of the hotel and other spooky spots on a Dallas Ghost Tour.
Galveston
Historic Galveston Ghost Tour
Galveston has no shortage of ghost stories, but one is getting national attention. Recently, a study by Magic Hour used TripAdvisor data to rank the Historic Galveston Ghost Tour as one of the top 15 ghost tours in the country, the only Texas tour mentioned on the list. The 90-minute experience tells stories of pirates, ghosts, historic buildings, and the natural disasters that have shaped Galveston.
Grand Galvez
One of the oldest beachfront hotels in the state is not only known for its luxury accommodations, but also for its resident spirits. The Grand Galvez, originally opened in 1911, has since gained a reputation for its most famous ghost, Audra, who took her own life after she learned her fiancé’s ship had sunk at sea. Today, guests can take a tour to learn about the hotel's paranormal activities, including mysterious apparitions and mischievous spirits.
Houston
Glenwood Cemetery
Over 60 acres of treelined grounds are dotted with elaborate mausoleums and monuments of some of Houston's most notable figures, but the serene cemetery is also said to have a darker side. The unsolved murder of the cemetery's owner and unusual EMF activity reported by ghost hunters add to the lore. The cemetery is open daily and free to explore, and Preservation Houston leads historical guided tours.
La Carafe
In downtown Houston, La Carafe still pours drinks in one of the city's oldest commercial buildings, which has operated since 1866. The dimly lit bar is known for its candlelit rooms, wooden floors, and antique charm, but it also has its fair share of spooky happenings, including unexplained noises, cold spots, and the occasional sighting of Carl, a former bartender whose spirit is said to hang around upstairs after dark.
San Antonio
Six Flags Fiesta Texas
This San Antonio theme park is going all out this year with the biggest Halloween celebration in its history. Through November 1, attendees can enjoy an all-new The Conjuring Universe maze, Return of Saw: Legacy of Terror, seven scare zones, 25 interactive lantern points with hidden effects, and live entertainment. After dark, the park will transform with fog, mood lighting, and eerie music for a fully immersive experience.
Victoria's Black Swan Inn
This San Antonio hotel has earned its place on the list of the most haunted places in the country. Not only is it located on the grounds of a Native American encampment, but it was a part of the 1842 Battle of Salado. Over the years, people have reportedly seen the ghostly spirits of women, soldiers, and children on the property. Visitors can learn about the inn's haunted history on regularly scheduled tours.