Sleigh Your Stay
Deck the halls with Margaritaville Lake Resort's big Cyber Sale
Dreaming of a holiday escape where palm trees replace pines and the sun sparkles off the water instead of the snow?
Head just an hour north of Houston to Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe | Houston, where festive fun meets laid-back lake life all season long.
And this year, the getaway is even sweeter thanks to the resort’s biggest deal of the year. The Cyber Sale offers up to 50% off the best available room rates, making paradise easier to reach than ever.
Book between now and December 3, 2025, and enjoy deeply discounted stays valid through December 31, 2026.
The offer includes:
- Up to 50% off room rates
- $50 resort credit per stay
- Overnight accommodations in a spacious suite with a private balcony or patio
- Access to Jolly Mon Water Park (which boasts two heated pools and two hot tubs)
- Fin City Arcade
- Parrot Island Mini Golf
- Tennis & pickleball courts
- Fins Up! Fitness Center
- And more resort amenities to keep you relaxed and entertained.
Holiday events worth traveling for
Thanksgiving Day Brunch
Thursday, November 27 | 10 am–3 pm | Del Lago Ballroom
Leave the cooking to the pros this year. The resort’s lavish Thanksgiving Day Brunch returns with a generous buffet of holiday classics, seasonal sides, decadent desserts, and beautiful views of Lake Conroe.
Breakfast with Santa
Saturdays, December 6 & 13 | 8:30 am–12:30 pm | Del Lago Ballroom
Kick off a magical holiday morning with Santa himself. Families can enjoy a festive breakfast buffet, photos with Santa, story time, kids' crafts, and plenty of merry moments.
NYE Roaring '20s Speakeasy Soirée
Wednesday, December 31 | 8 pm–1 am | Del Lago Ballroom
Ring in 2026 with Gatsby-style glamour. This Roaring Twenties-themed celebration features live music from the Jazz Connections Orchestra, fireworks over the lake, a DJ dance party, and a virtual midnight ball drop with a champagne toast.
Year-round experiences
Even beyond the holiday festivities, Margaritaville Lake Resort is packed with activities for couples, families, and groups:
- Jolly Mon Water Park, full of heated pools, hot tubs, and lazy-river fun
- Seven Margaritaville-inspired restaurants and bars, perfect for frosty cocktails or family meals.
- Cruising on Lake Conroe — rent a boat or join a scenic excursion.
- St. Somewhere Spa for relaxing massages and rejuvenating treatments.
- Private beach for lounging, swimming, or sunset watching.
- Mini-golf, tennis, pickleball, and arcade gaming.
- Free Wi-Fi and parking.
Whether you're planning a holiday escape, a family getaway, or a romantic retreat, this lakeside paradise offers something for everyone.
Your holiday getaway awaits
With up to 50% off and a full calendar of magical holiday experiences, there’s no better time to book your visit to Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe.
Warm weather, waterside relaxation, festive events, and a little island attitude — it's the holiday upgrade you deserve.