Fall Fun
Make a fall weekend of it at League City’s Village Fair & Music Festival
League City’s biggest fall tradition is back for its 70th year. The Village Fair & Music Festival returns to The Ballpark at League City the first weekend of October with two days of live music, carnival rides, local shopping, fair food, and family activities.
The longtime community tradition brings together live music, carnival rides, local shopping, fair food, family activities, and plenty of reasons to grab your lawn chair and make a weekend of it. Even better: Tickets are just $15 for a full slate of fall fun.
The festival gets underway Friday, October 2, from 5-10 pm, and continues Saturday, October 3, from 10 am-10 pm.
Catch two nights of live music
Music fans will find a lineup that spans country, rock, party tunes, and local talent.
Friday night features DJ Dash Gordon; Scotty Alexander; and New Orleans-based party band Bag of Donuts, known for bringing high-energy, sing-along fun to every show.
Saturday keeps the music going with performances by School of Rock, Rock N Classic, Folk Association, A-Sure Thing, and Big Jordan. Houston-based Stevie Nicks tribute band Night Bird will bring the music of Fleetwood Mac to the stage before country music star Easton Corbin closes out the festival as Saturday night’s headliner.
Bring the whole family
Beyond the music, the Village Fair is packed with activities to keep all ages entertained.
Browse a market featuring local vendors, enjoy classic fair food and seasonal beverages, and take a spin on traditional carnival rides. During the day, visitors can play a round of mini golf, then return after dark for a glow-in-the-dark version of the course.
The Kids Zone brings even more fun with bounce houses and a petting zoo, while Singo Bingo and foam parties add to the weekend’s playful atmosphere.
Courtesy of League City
Turn it into a League City getaway
The Village Fair & Music Festival is an easy excuse to spend a fall day — or a full weekend — in League City. Come for the music and festival fun, then explore local restaurants, waterfront dining, and the nearby Clear Lake area.
Mark your calendar, book a room, and don’t forget your BYOLC: bring your own lawn chair. Get event details and plan your fall escape to League City now.