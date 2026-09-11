LA Getaway
Lafayette is calling with a fall lineup full of festivals
For Houston travelers looking for a fall getaway that delivers plenty of flavor, Lafayette, Louisiana, is ready to welcome visitors with open arms — and a full calendar of festivals.
Located at the intersection of I-10 and I-49 between Houston and New Orleans, Lafayette is an easy road trip from Houston and an ideal place to spend a fall weekend. As temperatures cool, the city comes alive with festivals celebrating the food, music, and cultures that make Louisiana's Cajun and Creole Country so distinctive.
From boudin and beer to Latin music and Cajun traditions, the fall festival lineup offers plenty of reasons to make the drive.
Celebrate Cajun and Creole culture
One of the season's biggest events is Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, returning October 9-11, 2026, at Girard Park. The free, three-day celebration has been showcasing the region's Cajun and Creole culture since 1974, bringing together nonstop music, dancing, food, crafts, and plenty of local flavor.
It's the kind of festival where visitors can spend the day moving between stages, sampling regional specialties, browsing handmade crafts, and soaking up the sounds of Cajun and zydeco music.
There are tons of fun family activities.Photo courtesy of Lafayette Travel
Turn up the Latin rhythms
The Latin Music Festival offers another way to experience Lafayette's diverse cultural scene. Expect live Latin music, dance performances, salsa dancing, authentic cuisine, artisan vendors, and family-friendly activities.
For music lovers, the festival is just one piece of Lafayette's larger live-music scene. The city is known for its abundance of live performances, with music spilling into restaurants, bars, dance halls, and outdoor venues throughout the week.
Eat, sip, and celebrate
Fall in Lafayette is also a dream for anyone who plans a trip around food. Gulf Brew puts craft beer in the spotlight, while the Blackpot Festival & Cook-Off celebrates the region's culinary traditions with music and cooking. The official fall festival lineup also includes the Bayou Vermilion Festival & Boat Parade and Southern Screen, giving visitors even more reasons to extend the weekend.
And festival hopping is only the beginning. Lafayette's culinary scene is packed with Cajun and Creole specialties, from boudin and gumbo to crawfish and jambalaya. Visitors can build an entire itinerary around eating, whether that means tracking down local favorites, exploring a boudin trail, or settling in for a leisurely brunch.
Make time for the outdoors
When it's time to work off all that festival food, Lafayette's fall weather makes it easy to head outside. Explore Moncus Park, wander local trails, or venture to Lake Martin for a walk, paddle, or swamp tour beneath towering cypress trees draped in Spanish moss.
The combination of festivals, food, music, and outdoor adventures makes Lafayette especially appealing for Houston travelers looking to shake up the usual fall routine.
So, grab the keys, gather the crew, and leave a little room in the itinerary — and the suitcase — for souvenirs. Fall festival season in Lafayette is packed with plenty of reasons to make the drive.