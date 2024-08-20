where the locals stay
Coastal Texas town tops Airbnb's list of local Labor Day destinations
What's the point of going out of state for the Labor Day holiday, when there's plenty of fun and relaxation to be had at home in Texas? A new Labor Day travel trends report from Airbnb has revealed the top destinations where Houstonians can make the most of their three day weekend, and the options span from a revitalizing staycation to a seaside trip down on the coast.
Airbnb discovered the rate of stays that are booked within 300 miles from a guest's home have nearly doubled over the last five years. The short-term rental site also reported that local travel rates have grown twice as fast as long distance travel.
During the first half of 2024, more than half of all Airbnb stays in Texas were booked by in-state residents, and that trend shows no sign of slowing down as the year continues.
South Padre Island was listed among Airbnb's top destinations booked by locals for last-minute Labor Day road trips. The tropical paradise has something for everyone, from family-friendly resorts like Margaritaville (which celebrated its one-year anniversary in June) to outdoor recreational activities like dolphin watching, fishing, horseback riding, and more.
Start or end the day with a fun horseback ride over the dunes on South Padre Island.Photo courtesy of Visit South Padre Island
For locals looking for a beach trip much closer to home, "Cozy Hideout less than 1 mile from the Beach" in Galveston was a top choice by Airbnb guests living in the Houston area. This newly renovated island home can accommodate four guests, and is conveniently located one mile away from the historic Pleasure Pier and The Strand District.
If a beach trip isn't in the cards this year, the Hill Country is always a suitable alternative destination. Airbnb shared many guests in the Houston area loved staying at "Getaway Hill Country" in Wimberley, a small town less than 200 miles west from Houston. The secluded tiny cabin is located on a private 60-acre ranch and provides guests a much-needed cozy escape from the city.
"Our Outpost is surrounded by low-hanging trees that open up to stunning views of Old Baldy and wide open skies," the Airbnb listing says. "Immerse yourself in nature along our onsite trail, take a dip in the nearby natural swimming hole, or stop by our General Store offering quality goods in the great outdoors."
Tiny cabins are a trendy lodging option for travelers who prefer the outdoors over a stuffy hotel.Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Two other highly sought after staycation destinations most loved by Houstonians are:
- "Skyline View" – A two bedroom, two and a half bath condo just outside downtown Houston
- "Getaway Brazos Valley" – A one bedroom, one bathroom modern tiny cabin in Navasota (70 miles northeast of Houston)
The report can be found on news.airbnb.com.