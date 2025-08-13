shining through
New airport art installation spotlights Houston's true colors
The rainbow gets a rebrand at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) thanks to a new installation by James Glassman.
H-Tones is a bold new way of welcoming international travelers at IAH, especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup looming. The installation consists of 32 panels of translucent colored glass in the long hallway coming from Terminal D toward the U.S. Customs and Border Protection federal inspection area. Light from the vibrant Houston sun shines through the glass, creating a aurora of dancing hues for people to pass through like they are arriving in a city of rainbows.
Each of the 52 inches wide by 78 inches tall panels were created and named by Glassman, a local visual artist and writer whose Houstorian website and social media accounts honor the things that make the Bayou City great. Working from the template of the Pantone color system, he named each of his new colors after important aspects of Houston history and culture. The installation was accomplished over six months of work, and is longer than two football fields.
Some of the highlights from the collection include sports teams homages like Coogs, Luv Ya, and Clutch City; Zindler Blue, named after legendary Houston TV media personality Marvin Zindler; Menil and Orange Show for the city's iconic modern art museums; and tones honoring the famous food of Harris County like Kolache, Green Sauce, and Queso.
“This installation greets the world with the colors of Houston,” said Alton DuLaney, chief curator of cultural affairs for the City of Houston. “Each panel is a brushstroke of our city’s personality — from trail greens to taco reds — and together they create an unforgettable first impression. As Houston prepares to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, H-Tones reflects our creative energy and the airport’s role as a global gateway.”
H-Tones is the latest in a long series of artist expansions in Houston airports under DuLaney's leadership. In November, IAH installed a massive hanging glass study in color by Dale Chihuly. Two of Houston's art cars also reside in IAH and William P. Hobby Airport (HOU), both dedicated to musicians Freddie Mercury of Queen and Stevie Ray Vaughan, the latter an intrinsic part of Texas blues history. They were created by Rebecca Bass and the students of Heights High School.