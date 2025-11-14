icon of the seas
World's largest cruise ship to set sail from Galveston in 2027
Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship, is coming to Galveston to embark on dozens of coastal getaways during the 2027-2028 travel season.
The Icon will offer three dozen six-to-eight-day cruises to popular destinations like Cozumel and Puerto Costa Maya, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; and Royal Caribbean's private island Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas. Vacationers who travel to Cozumel also get to visit the new Royal Beach Club Cozumel, which is scheduled to open in 2026.
The gigantic 1,196-foot-long ship boasts a capacity for 7,600 passengers, and features eight themed "neighborhoods" to offer curated experiences for travelers of all ages. Couples who want to relax and connect with nature will enjoy the "Central Park" neighborhood that features an open-air garden with thousands of live plants, while families with young children can take advantage of "Surfside Neighborhood's" splash zones and kid-friendly activities.
"From thrills like Category 6, the largest waterpark at sea, to unmatched chill across seven pools on board and more than 40 places to dine and drink, families are in for a combination of the best of every vacation with experiences for all ages," a press release says.
Category 6 is the largest waterpark at sea, according to Royal Caribbean.Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean
The first expedition setting sail from Galveston in 2027 is a six-night "Western Caribbean" cruise departing on August 16. The trip includes one day each in Puerto Costa Maya, Roatan, and Cozumel before finally returning to Galveston on August 22.
Travelers who want to spend as much time at sea as possible can book an eight-day "Perfect Day at CocoCay & Caribbean" cruise, which will stop in Cozumel, Puerto Costa Maya, then the Bahaman private island.
Here is the full schedule of Icon of the Seas cruises departing from Galveston that are available to book in 2027:
- August 16-22 – 6 Night Western Caribbean Cruise
- August 22-28 – 6 Night Western Caribbean Cruise
- August 28-September 5, 2027 – 8 Night Perfect Day at CocoCay & Caribbean Cruise
- September 5-11 – 6 Night Western Caribbean Cruise
- September 11-19 – 8 Night Perfect Day at CocoCay & Caribbean Cruise
- September 19-25 – 6 Night Western Caribbean Cruise
- September 25-October 3 – 8 Night Perfect Day at CocoCay & Caribbean Cruise
- October 3-9 – 6 Night Western Caribbean Cruise
- October 9-17 – 8 Night Perfect Day at CocoCay & Caribbean Cruise
- October 17-23 – 6 Night Western Caribbean Cruise
- October 23-31 – 8 Night Perfect Day at CocoCay & Caribbean Cruise
- October 31-November 6 – 6 Night Western Caribbean Cruise
- November 6-14 – 8 Night Perfect Day at CocoCay & Caribbean Cruise
- November 14-21 – 7 Night Western Caribbean Cruise
- November 21-28 – 7 Night Western Caribbean Cruise
- November 28-December 5 – 7 Night Western Caribbean Cruise
- December 5-12 – 7 Night Western Caribbean Cruise
- December 12-19 – 7 Night Western Caribbean Cruise
- December 19-26 – 7 Night Western Caribbean Cruise
- December 26-January 2, 2028 – 7 Night Western Caribbean Cruise
Icon of the Seas cruises departing from Galveston (starting at $988 per person for a six-night vacation) can be booked on the Royal Caribbean website.
More cruise news
Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas announcement is the second major Texas cruise news of November: MSC Cruises' MSC Seascape launched its inaugural voyage from a new $156 million Galveston terminal on Sunday, November 9.
As previously reported in CultureMap, the ship's voyages feature a unique upgrade option, called the MSC Yacht Club, which offers guests a 32,000-square-foot private "ship-within-a-ship" experience complete with a dedicated pool, restaurant, lounge, plus butler service, an on-ship concierge, and much more.
Based in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is the world’s third-largest cruise line. Departures from Galveston can now be booked through the website.