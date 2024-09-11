Fall Fest Time
Fall for these awesome autumn events in San Marcos
Once fall hits, there always seems to be a reason to celebrate. Whether it's something spooky for Halloween, a music or arts festival, or a tribute to the area's indigenous people, there's always a reason to be out and about in San Marcos this autumn.
Frights & Sounds lets you listen to more than 30 Texas-based bands.Photo courtesy of Visit San Marcos
Frights & Sounds
October 4-5
Kick off spooky season with this two-day music festival that showcases more than 30 Texas-based bands of various genres, held at different venues around downtown San Marcos. Local vendors are also invited to showcase their unique crafts and tasty treats, while attendees are encouraged to come dressed in Halloween costumes.
Sacred Springs Powwow
October 5-6
This annual two-day celebration spotlights the culture, art, traditions, and languages of the native population known as the Coahuiltecans, who have been part of the San Marcos area for thousands of years. More than 100 native dancers from across Texas gather at the Meadows Center dressed in beautiful, hand-crafted regalia and compete all day to the beat of traditional drums and songs. You can also shop indigenous arts, crafts, and authentic Native American food and drink at the Grand Market.
Lost River Film Fest
October 17-20
Cinephiles won't want to miss this four-day offering of new, independent films — culled from across the planet — with screenings and adjacent events throughout downtown San Marcos. In celebration of the sesquicentennial anniversary of its theatrical release, opening night will feature a special viewing of Boyhood, the legendary film on adolescence that was unconventionally shot over the course of 12 years in part in downtown San Marcos.
Eddie Durham Jazz Fest
October 19
This fest celebrates local legend and jazz icon Eddie Durham in his namesake park. From 11 am-6 pm, enjoy live jazz performances from Morris Nelms and the Calaboose Players, Indigo Soul featuring Sonia Love, The Blues Revue, Blue Mist, The Jamie Kreuger Group, and the Texas State University Jazz Ensemble.
Art Squared Art Market is happening every second Saturday through December.Photo courtesy of Visit San Marcos
Art Squared Art Market
Second Saturdays now through December
This juried arts and fine crafts market brings the best local artists together in one place. You'll find great art, live music, a free kids' arts and crafts booth, live art demonstrations, and more.
