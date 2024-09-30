The 'Ber Months
Fall festivities in League City include markets, music + magic
As autumn arrives on the Texas Gulf Coast, League City transforms into the perfect destination for travelers seeking a mix of seasonal festivities, outdoor adventure, and unforgettable shopping experiences.
Nestled between Houston and Galveston, this scenic waterside city offers something for everyone, whether you’re a foodie, thrill-seeker, history buff, or shopaholic. From dazzling airshows to bustling artisan markets and haunted history tours, League City is your go-to fall escape.
Shop + celebrate at fall festivals and markets
League City’s fall markets and festivals are a shopper’s paradise. Start with the Harvest Festival in League Park on October 12. Experience autumn traditions like hayrides, pumpkin carving, and costume contests. Stroll through the artisan and craft vendor market to get a head start on holiday shopping with unique handmade goods.
Harvest Festival.Photo courtesy of League City CVB
For green thumbs, the Bay Area Plant Swap & Shop at the League City Civic Center (also on October 12) is a must. Swap plants with fellow enthusiasts or browse vendor booths to find the perfect addition for your garden.
On October 19, the Sunset Bazaar takes over League Park at dusk, offering 60 booths of artists, makers, and bakers. Bring the kids along in costumes for “Tent or Treat,” and enjoy live music while you browse for seasonal treasures.
Frightfully fun adventures for all ages
Looking for some spooky excitement? Head to Boo on the Boardwalk at Kemah Boardwalk, happening every Friday through Sunday in October. Along with classic boardwalk rides and games, you’ll find Halloween movie nights, costume contests, haunted houses, kids’ crafts, and trick-or-treating. This family-friendly festival has plenty of activities for visitors of all ages.
Boo on the Boardwalk.Photo courtesy of League City CVB
Space Center Houston is home to Galaxy Frights during select weekends in October. With trick-or-treating, a kinetic light show, photo opps, tasty food, and more, this Halloween event offers a truly unique and educational experience that — dare we say — is out of this world.
Eyes on the skies at Wings Over Houston Airshow
Don’t miss the Blue Angels, skydiving teams, historic airplanes, and other extraordinary aircraft take to the skies at the Wings Over Houston Airshow on October 26-27.
Wings Over Houston Airshow.Photo courtesy of League City CVB
Along with witnessing jaw-dropping feats of aerial acrobatics, you can tour inside both modern and historic aircraft and warplanes, meet aviation legends and war heroes, enjoy a kids’ carnival, and visit merchandise booths. Whether you’re a history buff or just looking for a thrilling weekend, this high-octane event will leave you breathless.
Step back in time with historic tours and live music
League City’s Historic District is the perfect setting for a mix of haunted history and laid-back live music.
Sign up for a Murder and Mayhem WALKabout, hosted by the League City Historical Society every Friday and Saturday in October, and the first weekend of November. This walking tour through the historic streets of League City highlights tales of crime and chaos from the late 1800s.
Murder and Mayhem WALKabout.Photo courtesy of League City CVB
Prefer something more relaxing? On October 20, the Southern Shanks Band takes the stage at League Park for an afternoon concert. Bring a chair and settle in for live music with friends and family. For music under the stars, catch League City Folk Association’s Music in the Historic District event on October 25, where more than a dozen performers will play a variety of genres including bluegrass, country, folk, and blues. Warm drinks and snacks will be available for purchase from SoulFreak Railroad Café.
Save the date for holiday cheer
As the holiday season approaches, League City keeps the festivities going.
Mark your calendar for Shop-Small Saturday at League City’s enchanting Nutcracker in the Park event on November 30 in the Historic District. This all-day market features local artisans and vendors along with photo opps and holiday activities for kids, including ballet lessons with the Sugar Plum Fairy. The event culminates in a Christmas tree lighting at sunset, kicking off the holiday season with nostalgic small-town charm reminiscent of your favorite Hallmark movies.
Sugar Plum Fairy Weekend.Photo courtesy of League City CVB
For a truly magical experience, don’t miss the Sugar Plum Fairy Weekend at South Shore Harbour Resort on November 22–23. Hosted by the Bay Area Houston Ballet and Theatre, this event includes dinners, breakfasts, teas, and ballet vignettes with the cast of The Nutcracker. Beginning December 6, the ballet company will perform The Nutcracker over several weekends in December, offering more opportunities to make heartwarming holiday memories.
Get all the details about celebrating the holidays in League City at leaguecityholidays.com. For more information and event details, head to visitleaguecity.com.