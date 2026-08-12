On The Road
Explore Laredo for a vibrant cultural experience unlike anywhere else
Looking for a unique Texas destination that combines two distinct cultures into one authentic, flavorful, and welcoming experience? Laredo seamlessly blends American and Mexican influences into something truly unique.
In Laredo, you'll find an authentic bicultural experience where two countries, two languages, and centuries of history come together. Explore this historic Texas city and immerse yourself in vibrant art, rich history, award-winning cuisine, and unique shopping, all in one trip.
Rich history and vibrant art
Founded in 1755 and established as a Spanish colonial settlement, Laredo is one of Texas' oldest border communities, and it is still shaped by that rich cultural heritage today. Strolling through the city center offers a glimpse into more than 270 years of history, with architecture and art that will transport you worlds away.
The heart of the city is San Agustin Plaza, surrounded by historic buildings, shops, restaurants, and cultural landmarks. Visit the San Agustin Cathedral — one of the oldest cathedrals along the Texas-Mexico border — and a landmark example of Spanish colonial architecture. Nearby, the Republic of the Rio Grande Museum tells the story of the short-lived Republic of the Rio Grande, while the Villa Antigua Border Heritage Museum highlights the city's multicultural heritage and local traditions.
As you explore the city, you'll encounter its many murals and public art installations. Take the self-guided Laredo Mural Tour to tap into Laredo's history, culture, and bicultural identity through art. At the Laredo Center for the Arts, you'll find rotating exhibitions from local, regional, and international artists. And CaminArte is a monthly arts and culture event downtown that showcases the city's creativity through local artists, live music, food vendors, and family-friendly fun.
Flavorful culinary scene
One of the city's greatest attractions is its culinary scene. Here, food is more than a meal — it's a celebration of family, culture, and community. Discover authentic "Mex-Tex" cuisine, a distinct regional style born in Laredo and Northern Mexico that combines the bold flavors of both countries.
Anchoring the city's dining scene are locally owned, family-operated restaurants that have served the community for generations. Whether enjoying a traditional breakfast taco or a leisurely lunch, you'll experience genuine South Texas hospitality and recipes passed down through families for decades.
Laredo also offers a growing collection of chef-driven restaurants, craft cocktail bars, breweries, and more. From elevated dining experiences and artisan pizzas to tapas, barbecue, and international cuisine, the city's food scene continues to evolve while staying true to its border roots. Foodies can dive even further into the local food and beverage scene by partaking in the self-guided Laredo Taco Trail or the Laredo Coffee Tour.
The great outdoors
The city's warm climate and diverse landscapes make it an ideal destination for outdoor recreation year-round. From scenic parks and championship golf to birdwatching and water activities, there's a variety of experiences for every season.
Photo courtesy of Visit Laredo
Laredo is home to more than 100 parks that provide more than 550 acres of green space. Highlights include North Central Park, home to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and scenic walking trails; Father McNaboe Park, a favorite for outdoor recreation; and Independence Hills Regional Park, a family-friendly park featuring fishing, a skatepark, playgrounds, sports facilities, and scenic walking and biking trails.
One of South Texas' premier outdoor destinations is Lake Casa Blanca International State Park, which offers hiking, biking, fishing, kayaking, camping, and more. The lake spans 1,680 acres, and scenic trails provide opportunities to experience the region's native landscapes and birdlife.
And, of course, the Rio Grande serves as both a natural landmark and a gateway to outdoor adventure, with riverside trails boasting beautiful views, excellent birdwatching, and opportunities to experience one of North America's most historically significant waterways.
International shopping
Shopping is one of Laredo's biggest draws, attracting visitors from across Texas, Mexico, and beyond. As one of the nation's busiest international border cities, Laredo offers a unique shopping experience that combines major national retailers with locally owned boutiques, artisan markets, and authentic Mexican imports.
Photo courtesy of Visit Laredo
Mall del Norte is Laredo's iconic shopping destination and a longtime favorite. It features more than 140 stores, including popular national retailers, department stores, specialty shops, restaurants, and family-friendly entertainment. Another premier shopping destination is The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo, where visitors can shop nationally recognized outlet brands while enjoying easy access to downtown.
Mexican import stores abound throughout historic downtown, offering handcrafted pottery, Talavera, leather goods, silver, textiles, home décor, folk art, and gifts sourced from artisans across Mexico. Additional seasonal artisan markets, craft fairs, and cultural festivals showcase handmade jewelry, artwork, specialty foods, and regional products.
Where to stay
When it comes to the perfect accommodations, Laredo offers a diverse selection of options to meet the needs of every traveler. Whether visiting for leisure, shopping, cultural festivals, or business, travelers can choose from a wide range of full-service properties, all-suite hotels, and budget-friendly options.
From historic sites and flavorful dining to world-class shopping and the great outdoors, Laredo is a Texas getaway unlike anywhere else. Start planning your trip today, and find your sense of adventure in Laredo.