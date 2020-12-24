Architectural Digest draws up list of Austin’s 7 best Airbnb rentals

If you're looking to make the season a bit brighter, perhaps a road trip is in order.

Architectural Digest recently assembled a list of the city’s seven best Airbnb rental properties. They range from 1950s bungalows to a vintage trailer with charm to spare. Architectural Digest notes that all seven properties are certified as “Airbnb Plus,” meaning they deliver exceptional quality, comfort, and style.

A note, however, Airbnb is cracking down on house parties at rental properties in Austin as COVID numbers continue to spike around the nation. But if you are able to make a reservation for New Year’s Eve — or at any other time, for that matter — here are the seven local properties that caught the eye of Architectural Digest.

Bungalow in Windsor Park

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom rehabbed 1950s bungalow is tucked into the Windsor Park neighborhood, just north of the Mueller development near I-35 and U.S. Highway 290 East. Its nightly rental rate is listed at $152.

Architectural Digest raves that this home “is a sanctuary for anyone hoping to unwind and reset.” Amenities include sliding glass walls, a firepit, a 12-foot outdoor dining table, and a wood-lined bathroom featuring a chromotherapy bath. In addition, the home is decorated with intriguing art, eye-catching wall prints, and “gravity-defying book sculptures.”

Studio in Cherrywood

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom walk-up studio sits in the Cherrywood neighborhood in Central East Austin. The nightly rental rate is listed at $91.

Highlights of this sun-filled studio, nestled among lush trees, include a breakfast nook, a reading nook with sheepskin rugs, and a bedroom with a Tuft & Needle mattress, Snowe pillows, luxury linens, and blackout curtains. The rental listing says the studio exudes a “treehouse vibe.”

Bungalow in Brentwood

This two bedroom, two-bathroom 1950s bungalow is located in the Brentwood neighborhood, near Woodrow Avenue and Allandale Road in North Austin. Its nightly rental rate is advertised as $179.

Architectural Digest praises this property as offering “a getaway for guests looking for some true R&R.”

“Parked right off a quiet creek surrounded by native plants, the home’s modern updates refresh the already inviting space,” Architectural Digest says. “The original features such as the large panel windows provide more than enough light to fill the open floor plan … .”

Studio in Bouldin Creek

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom guesthouse is situated in South Austin’s Bouldin Creek neighborhood. The nightly rental rate is listed at $99.

Its clean, modern design features height ceilings, an “art studio aesthetic,” and welcoming décor.

“This studio is stocked with all of the essentials: think kitchenware, a work desk, a decked-out TV, and enough indoor plants to go around. If you’re looking for more square footage, book the main house out front for an upgraded experience,” Architectural Digest notes.

Guesthouse in East Austin

This four-bedroom, one-bathroom guesthouse is in East Austin, near East 12th Street and North Pleasant Valley Road, straddles the Chestnut and Rosewood neighborhoods. The listing shows a nightly rental rate of $98.

Architectural Digest emphasizes the property’s “inviting subway-tiled kitchen” with gold hardware that complements rounded wooden edges and wicker furniture. It also points out the inviting pebble-lined entrance, which leads to the bars along nearby Chicon Street. For those content to stay indoors, the guesthouse offers a curated collection of vinyl records.

Studio in South Manchaca

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom studio sits in South Austin’s South Manchaca neighborhood, bordered by U.S. Highway 290 West, South First Street, West Stassney Lane, and Menchaca Road. Its nightly rental rate is listed at $69.

The “hidden gem” couples a “cabin in the woods” vibe with the modern feel of a renovated art studio, Architectural Digest says. “With its weathered wood textures and sky blue accents, the South Manchaca spot is an oasis for any traveler,” according to the publication.

Amenities include a kitchenette and a private patio.

Vintage trailer in Ford Oaks

This remodeled Spartan trailer is in South Austin’s Ford Oaks neighborhood, near West Slaughter Lane and Menchaca Road. The listing puts the nightly rental rate at $131. A second trailer on the property is also available on Airbnb.

Located on a wooded and secluded three-and-a-half-acre plot, this “turquoise wonder is everything you need and more if you’re someone looking for an at-home adventure,” Architectural Digest says.

“Spend your evenings out on the private deck watching the deer and cozying up by the Chimenea fireplace. The wooded area makes for a peaceful and easygoing stay while the location keeps you only a 10-mile drive from the downtown craze,” the publication notes.